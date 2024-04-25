‘Protect Our Children’: Ne-Yo’s Ex-Wife Crystal Smith Shares Details of Children’s Clause In Divorce Decree as His Ex Sade Accuses Singer of Bringing Prostitutes Around Their Kids

Crystal Renay Smith, the ex-wife of Grammy-winner Ne-Yo, seems to be caught in the crossfire after the singer was accused of parading “prostitutes” around their kids.

Smith shares three children with her ex-husband; Shaffer Chimere Jr., Roman Alexander-Raj, and Isabella Rose. The two had court records from their divorce sealed, which she discussed during a recent interview on “The Culture Club Uncensored.”

Crystal Renay Smith (L) dishes on her divorce from singer Ne-Yo (C) while another ex, Sade Bagnerise (R) accuses him of having sex workers around their children. (Photo: @itscrystalsmith/Instagram; Paras Griffin/Getty Images; @itsbigsade/Instagram)

This news comes as Ne-Yo’s other ex, Sade Bagnerise, accused him of “body-slamming” her and of having their children around sex workers. Bagnerise had two sons, Braiden and Brixtonm with the “Sexy Love” singer while he was married to Smith.

The “Bold & Bougie” star divorced the 44-year-old singer in 2023 after enduring years of his infidelity. Smith said she had a prenuptial agreement with Ne-Yo but added she did not enforce it because she wanted to “walk away as quickly as possible” from the marriage.

“My goal is not a financial gain,” she said. Host Osei The Dark Secret then asked the reality star about a clause in her divorce. “Is it true that you all had a clause that you wouldn’t have people you were romantically interested in or involved with around your children?”

“Actually our records are supposed to be sealed, but somebody at the clerk of courts — I hope y’all a— get in trouble — they definitely leaked it,” Smith stated. “But no, that is the other thing, just to protect our children because you date all the time and you don’t know if that person is temporary or permanent, and so I think that’s just a protection for the both of us and our children to not have just random people around our kids.”

Now, Bagnerise has accused Ne-Yo of physical abuse and allowing sex workers around their young children during viral footage taken from her Instagram Live.

“Tell them about the freak-off, Diddy Jr.,” she said in the midst of going back and forth with the “Mad” artist. “You know what you did. You body-slammed me on the floor. Tell them the real you and why we’re here today?”

Ne-Yo is standing in front of her holding a video game controller as he accused Bagnerise of “getting loud.”

“You f—king like to have hos, drugs and weed, alcohol, mushrooms, and prostitutes in the house while his kids are here,” she continued. “Everyone has asked him to stop, but he will not listen to nobody. This is what’s going on. This is the tea …”

Bagnerise said she asked him not to bring the woman over and “even came over here to help him with these f—king kids because he won’t watch these kids.”

Singer "NEYO" baby mother is going off on him, spilling all his personal business on LIVE. 😳 WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/XfODwtLVee — Cornbread Mafioso 🖕🏾 (@Soulful1865) April 25, 2024

“I’ll be the villain. If that means standing up for the only thing that matters,” she continued further in posts on her Instagram Story. “I don’t feel bad about shi. It wasn’t antagonizing, I was pressing the line, 4 all of the right reasons.”

She then directly made reference to Ne-Yo’s ex-wife stating, “Y’all swear I was that lady karma and now y’all swear this mine.”

Sade Bagnerise, mother of singer Ne-Yo’s two youngest kids, accuses of him abuse and neglect. (Photo: @itsbigsade/Instagram)

Smith later posted a message on her Instagram Story that read, “Knowing I can take it there & actually DON’T is growth to me.”

After The Shade Room shared her post on Instagram with the caption, “#CrystalRenay with a quick repost!!” Smith clapped back, stating that her post had nothing to do with her ex-husband’s drama.

“Now wait a minute. I have my own life separate of this. Wasn’t commenting on anything to do with that. Keep me out of it,” she wrote.

As for Ne-Yo, he recently confirmed that he was in a polyamorous relationship with two women when she was spotted holding hands with two women while shopping in Los Angeles.

Ne-Yo also shares two children, Madilyn Grace and Mason Evan, with his ex-fiance, Monyetta Shaw-Carter.