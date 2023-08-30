‘We Cheated Together’: Ne-Yo’s Ex Monyetta Says Their Relationship Went Downhill After He Began Requesting Other Women In Their Bedroom 

Ne-Yo’s ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw recently revealed how a bedroom act ultimately ended their relationship.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” guest star was on the recent episode of the YouTube show, “Haus of Aaron” with host Aaron Keenan. During the 59-minute interview, Shaw revealed that the “Because of You” singer never cheated on her, despite rumors suggesting he did.

Monyetta Shaw says she and Ne-Yo had threesomes once in a while, but he wanted more. (Pictured: @Monyettashaw/Instagram; @neyo/Instagram)

While Shaw said Ne-Yo was never unfaithful, she shared that he became too comfortable with an intimate experience that was meant to be a once-in-a-while thing.

“We cheated together, if that makes sense,” she said at the 9:24 mark. Sensing that Keenan was confused, Shaw clarified her statement adding, “We did things together. It’s not cheating if you’re involved with it.”



The mother of two then held up three fingers, seemingly referring to threesomes.

Shaw then suggested that while she’s “classy,” there’s another side to her that only her partners know about.

She continued, “That’s where I was at that time and, but it became a problem when you want that, you know a lot…. I’ll give you it maybe twice a year, you know, or three times.”

Shaw then added that her ex-boo’s wants were “too much” for her, and his wishes soon affected her self-confidence.

“It was too much and I’m like, ‘Oh, if you want that you don’t want me,’ you know? Making it seem like I’m not enough,” she shared.

RELATED: Ne-Yo’s Photo Shoot with His Seven Kids Derails When Fans Bring Up His Ex Monyetta Shaw

The LA native revealed that she lost herself after their abrupt breakup in 2013, but decided to “trust the process,” which she said ultimately led her to her now-husband, Heath Carter.

A snippet of Shaw’s confession made its way to The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where commenters shared mixed opinions. A few comments included the following:

“Women need to stop appeasing men. Don’t do it if that’s not what you really want.”

“The fact that she tried to satisfy his needs and still nothing came from that it’s insane no matter what you do for your n—a it won’t amount to s–t.”

“I always feel like threesomes open the door for what the man really rather be doing. Which is messing with other women.”

“Ladies, don’t start up a 3some in your relationship unless you’re not ready to open up a can of worms. One time won’t be enough.”

“I’m not sharing my man bookie.”

So….. Ne-Yo, Monyetta Shaw and his current wife, Crystal, are on "The Real" talking about being a blended family. pic.twitter.com/ZFYWZeHQou — travis in context. (@travisfromthebk) November 20, 2018

Shaw and Ne-Yo share two children together; Mason and Madilyn, who are only 11 months apart. After the birth of her children, Shaw got her tubes tied, thinking that Ne-Yo was going to get a vasectomy. He didn’t have the procedure done, and ended up creating five more children with two different women.

This isn’t the first time a lover of a big star opened up about pleasing her man by agreeing to do intimate acts with a third party. Princess Love has also admitted to having threesomes with her husband Ray J in an attempt to stop him from cheating.

Though that didn’t stop Ray J’s past infidelities, the pair did manage to find a way to revive their marriage. According to the “One Wish” singer, all he needed to do was push away the outside world and fight for his wife.