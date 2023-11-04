‘We All Know Who He Talking About’: Jeezy Fuels Infidelity Rumors as He Repeatedly Claims ‘Real’ Men ‘Don’t Cheat’ Following Divorce Filing from Jeannie Mai

Jeezy is letting it be known how much he values loyalty following his pending divorce from his estranged wife Jeannie Mai.

The rapper, 46, released his highly-anticipated double album, “I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget” on Friday, Nov. 3. The 29-track project comes nearly two months after he filed for divorce from the former talk show host. While Jeezy hasn’t revealed the cause of their split, he appears to address their surprising split in his song, “Don’t Cheat.”

On the chorus of the 13th track, he states, “Tell me you gon’ hold it, baby girl, ‘cause this s–t ain’t for the weak, nah, real n—as don’t cheat. I be out here gettin’ paper while you sleep, once again ‘cause real n—as don’t cheat.”

Jeezy claims ‘real’ men ‘don’t cheat’ following divorce file from Jeannie Mai. (Photo: @jeezy/Instagram)

Also, on the three-minute track, Jeezy claimed that he has been “cheated on” as well as “lied to” by women he “would’ve went to war” for.

While he never directly used Mai’s name in the song, viewers on YouTube have already theorized that the former “The Real” host was Jeezy’s muse behind the tune. One comment read, “Man, this is deep, but I’m sure we all know who he talking about.” Another commenter penned, “Imma. Married man this s–t hit waaaaaayyyy different.”

Ahead of his album’s release, Jeezy claimed that the project will tackle his “traumas, obstacles, and personal growth” in a press statement.

One “obstacle” the father of four is currently facing is resolving his divorce from Mai after filing his request for custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins. The soon-to-be exes welcomed their first child together in 2022, just one year after they tied the knot.

Jeezy has three additional children from previous relationships.

Last week, it was revealed that the Grammy-nominated artist was asking a Georgia judge for joint physical and legal custody of their daughter. After his request, it was revealed Mai secured powerhouse attorney Randall Kessler as her lawyer for this case.

Kessler is a notable family attorney who has worked with an array of celebrities on divorce and custody cases. He’s famously known for representing Nene Leakes during her divorce from her now-late husband Gregg Leakes in 2011.

Mai was reportedly “blindsided” by Jeezy’s divorce filing in September, which arrives after two years of marriage. Court documents state that he claims their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” While neither has spoken out about why their union is coming to an end, fans have speculated that Mai’s supposed anger issues caused their marriage to deteriorate.

There have also been theorists who’ve accused the 44-year-old of stepping out on Jeezy with “Access Hollywood” Mario Lopez. After the “Put On” rapper revealed the name of his thirteenth album, fans were almost certain that Mai had been unfaithful.

Since their divorce announcement, social media users have taken note of Jeezy attending events, hosting, and gigs to promote his new book, “Adversity for Sale.” Many believe he’s now living his best life as a single man. He recently hosted his third annual Sno Ball Gala, where he could be seen enjoying the event without his wedding ring for the first time.

