‘I Am a Baby Daddy’: Ne-Yo Shares How He’s Able to Keep the Peace In His ‘Village’ of Raising Seven Kids with Three ‘Baby Mamas’

Ne-Yo is a father of seven, who today finds himself balancing work, fatherhood and raising children with three different women.

The “So Sick” singer was a recent guest on “The Gloria Velez Podcast,” which premiered on VladTV. While there, the Grammy winner explained how he and his exes are able to maintain a healthy co-parenting environment.

Ne-Yo and his seven children enjoy a photoshoot. (Pictured: @neyo/Instagram)

Ne-Yo has two older children with his ex-fiancé, Monyetta Shaw, three children with his ex-wife Crystal Smith, and two infants with his alleged mistress, Sadé Janae.

While speaking to Velez, the R&B crooner expressed the importance of having a solid relationship with all three women. He even suggested that their “good” relationship makes him feel as if he’s not a single dad.

“It takes a village; everybody understands that I am probably the one that’s home the least of everybody,” he said. “And everybody gets it.”

Ne-Yo then expressed that his children also understand his lifestyle and know that if they want “gifts” or “toys,” then he must hit the road performing on a consistent basis.

“Daddy gotta go rock and he’ll be back, and when he comes back he gonna come back with all the gifts and the toys and all of that stuff because that’s just what it is,” he said.

The 43-year-old went on to credit his exes, his sister and his mother for their support in caring for the children. He described them as “a beautiful team of people helping me raise these kids, bring these kids up the right way.”

According to Ne-Yo, one of the ways he, Shaw, Smith, and Janae decide to raise their children is by limiting any negative talk about one another.

“The mothers of my children don’t talk bad about me to my kids, and I don’t talk bad about them to my kids,” he said. “Once the blogs have moved on and that ain’t a story no more, we still gotta raise these kids together into adulthood.”

Ne-Yo’s side baby momma Sade with a message… she’s allegedly pregnant with their second child.

Ne-Yo recently posted their son confirming that he fathered the child while married to Crystal Renay. pic.twitter.com/mBxNLOnZyK — IG @whisperswithbella (@Bellawhispers_) February 6, 2023

He added his hope for all of his children is for them to see their mothers from his eyes. “I want my kids to look at the mothers of my children the way I look at the mothers of my children with respect.”



Ne-Yo continued, “You will respect them, you know, that’s your mama or that’s you know, you’re, you’re, we say that’s your extra mom, you know, because all the kids rock with each and they mommas rock with the kids and you know.”

The “Red Tails” actor admitted that while they are on better terms now, friction still arises every now and then. “I am a baby daddy and they are baby mamas so we have our dramas; we do. We human beings, but for the most part at the end of the day, everyone is on the same page and it being about the kids…”

It’s only been six months since Ne-Yo and Smith’s divorce was finalized, but he’s already back on the prowl after being spotted with two women while vacationing in Miami in July.

In April, he told TMZ that he was open to dating again and “enjoying the single life.”

Smith has also been spotted out with a mystery man, and fans speculate that her new boo wasn’t as new as he appeared to be. Meanwhile, Shaw, the mother of Ne-Yo’s two oldest children, also has moved on from their abrupt break-up in 2013. She married Heath Carter on Nov. 7, 2021, after three years of dating.

As for Janae, she doesn’t appear to be romantically linked to anyone per her posts online.

