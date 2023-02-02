‘That Ain’t Enough Money for All the S— He Did’: Ne-Yo and Ex-Wife Crystal Smith Granted Shared Custody In Finalized Divorce, Singer Ordered to Pay Her a Total of $1.6 Million 

It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith are officially divorced after their public split in August 2022.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the two will have shared custody over their three children, 6-year-old Shaffer Chimere Jr., 3-year-old Alexander-Raj Smith, and 1-year-old Isabella Rose.

Crystal Renee and Ne-Yo. (Photo: @neyo/Instagram.)

In addition to shared custody, the “Let Me Love You” singer and his ex-wife have agreed on not bringing any romantic partners around their children, unless they are planning on getting married, or are already married to that particular individual.

Ne-Yo’s net worth of $9 million might have hit a tiny roadblock in the case, for he is now scheduled to pay Smith $12,000 a month in child support and $5,000 a month in alimony until 2026.

He is also set to cut a check of $150,000 for a new car since he’s keeping their 2022 Bentley Bentayga and another $20,000 for Smith’s moving expenses since she’s keeping one of their four homes in Georgia.

In total, the music producer is providing Smith an estimate of $1.6 million as an equal split of their estate.

Once news about their agreement hit social media, fans, like always, had plenty to say.

“Crystal came up! $1.6 mill lump sum, 17k a month, and kept one house! It’s pennies to Ne-Yo, but still.”



“Happy for her, but that ain’t enough money for all the shyt he did.”

After Smith outed Ne-Yo for his numerous infidelities and reportedly fathering a baby outside of their marriage, he requested a “gag order” to keep Smith from publicly speaking out about the couple’s experience.

Whew!



Crystal Smith recently posted a lengthy message with allegations regarding her marriage to Ne-Yo, who also liked the post! You’ll recall that the couple recently renewed their wedding vows just a few months ago.



The marriage between between Ne-Yo and Crystal smith has pic.twitter.com/hT9uc3hYrQ — Temitope (@IamTopsy4real) July 31, 2022

Radar Online obtained court documents showing Ne-Yo’s claim, suggesting that he lost “approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new project.”

The 43-year-old continued to note that his children’s mother was trying to receive sympathy in a previous interview with Carlos King, describing her characterization of him as “reckless” and “distasteful.”

Smith, 36, worked as a video girl and model before becoming an entrepreneur; she even met Ne-Yo on the set of his music video in 2015. Currently, Smith is the CEO of her own skin-care line, “NudeLuxeRx Skincare,” and also owns her own restaurant, “Johnny’s Chicken And Waffles,” located in College Park, Georgia, in the metropolitan Atlanta area.

The restaurant is co-owned by Ne-Yo and “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Karli Redd. Last year, there were talks about a possible opening of a second location, however, nothing has officially been announced yet.