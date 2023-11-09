‘Tina with the Nina’: Resurfaced Video of Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Waving a Weapon During Family Party Has Fans In a Frenzy

A resurfaced clip Tina Knowles in a foxy costume continues to cause commotion online five years later.

The House of Deréon co-founder recently became a trending topic on X after fans discovered a throwback video of her dressed up as Foxy Brown from the iconic 1974 blaxploitation film. The Jack Hill original starred Pam Grier as the self-titled character.

Fans crack up at Tina Knowles waving an apparent prop gun in a resurfaced video. (Pictured: @mimiscataIog/X)

Knowles’ impressive costume from 2018 consisted of a russet-colored jumpsuit and a medium-length wig that featured thick bangs.

Her curls were fluffed out and covered up the majority of her sharp cheekbones. To add a little more sass, the 69-year-old added large golden bangles and an apparently fake golden gun.

In the video, originally shared by a Mariah Carey fan page, Knowles can be seen dancing beside her eldee daughter the megastar Beyoncé, whose costume paid tribute to the late Olympic track and field queen Florence Griffith Joyner.

The mother-daughter-duo showed off their wicked dance moves while “Smile (Living My Best Life)” by Lil Duval played in the background.

Both women seemed to be enjoying themselves, especially Knowles – who was caught gleefully waving her weapon in the air to the beat of the music.

It appeared as if the ladies were attending a star-studded Halloween party for several other stars made their presence known in the recording, such as Kevin Hart. The comedian can be seen dressed up as a yellow minion from the popular “Despicable Me” film series. At one point in the video, Bey is seen whispering something to Hart and her rapper husband, Jay Z, causing them to burst into laughter.

As the short clip progressed, HOV can be heard telling Knowles’ youngest daughter, Solange, to join her mother and older sister. The trio of ladies then came together and continued dancing to Lil Duval’s hit single.

Numerous social media users couldn’t contain their amusement while watching Knowles fully embody the fictional character as she danced while holding the object.

One person tweeted, “Tina with the Nina is sending me,” while another user penned, “Mama tina with the glocky is too funny.” Another handler wrote, “Mz.Tina gon Always be my favorite.”

Tina with the Nina is sending me 😭😂 — Aileen Whorenos 💰🔪 (@LavishDiamond_) November 6, 2023

Fans’ favorite celebrity mother recently made a guest appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show “Sherri” and spilled some tea about the “Renaissance” singer’s fierce attitude during backstage costume changes.

“You know, we laughed about this recently because I was sayin’, ‘Girl you really mean back there,’” she told Shepherd. “And I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore.”

Knowles accompanied her Grammy-winning daughter to several stops of her recent Renaissance World Tour.

Though the groundbreaking tour came to a close in early October, fans will be able to watch how it all came to fruition by purchasing tickets to the upcoming documentary “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 1.

