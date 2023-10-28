‘They’re Fighting Over This’: Jay-Z Says Daughter Blue Ivy Is Leading His Family’s Campaign to Keep Him from Cutting His Locs

Throughout his time in the industry, Jay-Z has gifted fans with different eras of music and various hairstyles. Social media users have witnessed the legendary rapper, whose birth name is Shawn Carter, rock low buzz cuts, bushy afros, and freeform locs.

Billboard and Vibe’s “Greatest Rapper of All Time” has been growing out this natural style ever since 2016 but told Gayle King in a recent interview that he’s contemplating cutting it all off.

While Hov said that he was originally set on saying goodbye to his iconic look, he noted that the one thing that’s stopping him from doing a big chop is his 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The second part of Jay-Z’s interview with “CBS Mornings” dropped on Friday, Oct. 27, and featured a segment where he and King take a trip down memory lane on hairdo evolution.

Jay-Z says daughters Blue and Rumi are constant ‘fighting’ on whether he should cut his dreadlocks. (Pictured: Jay-Z on ‘CBS Mornings’/YouTube)

“Is this one of your favorite looks that you have here? Do you like this?” King asked the 24-time Grammy winner while pointing to his goatee and thick locs.

Jay admitted that his family — which includes Blue, his wife Beyoncé, and their 6-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter — favors this particular style. Although his wife and kids like his Afrocentric appearance, the “Run This Town” lyricist stated that he liked his simple fade, which was described as a “money cut.”

“The Caesar is the New York City money cut! That’s my favorite,” the 53-year-old reiterated.

Jay-Z noted that he’s been “preparing” his family for when the locs are officially no more but stated that it’s a constant battle due to Blue Ivy urging him to keep the style.

“Blue’s just going crazy, ‘No, Dad! You can’t cut your hair. It’s part of who you are,’” he said.

While Hov and the tween might be on opposing sides, he suggested that his younger daughter, Rumi, sided with him before ultimately switching camps.

“Rumi was the last one to sell me out, ’cause she was with me,” he told King.

As he continued speaking on Rumi and Blue, Jay-Z stated, “They’re fighting over this. I’m working through whether to cut it or not. Just letting … the world know.”

A short clip of their conversation was soon shared on X, where many users voiced their desire to see “short cut” Jay reintroduce himself. One person tweeted, “I like his hair, but I do love a nice short cut on men.” Another account wrote, “Ohhh mannnn… Hopefully, he does cut that s–t and gets back to his old style of Music. New York, we back.”

I like his hair but I do love a nice short cut on men tysm https://t.co/LRvZ4TV8ck — creamdoll 💙 (@notkiannabanks) October 27, 2023

Another X account kept their thoughts short and sweet, writing, “Short cut hov >.”

Prior to the release of this interview, a sneak peek showed Jay-Z admitting that his oldest child doesn’t find him cool. “Blue, she’s – she be frontin’ on me a little bit,” he told King after she asked what his children thought about him. “At your house, your parents is cool,” he said he told his daughter.

Since birth, Blue Ivy has garnered plenty of attention due to having two megastar parents. However, over the past few months, she’s racked up millions of supporters of her own after performing at numerous shows for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Jay-Z gushed over his daughter’s success, confessing that he often got “goosebumps” while watching Blue perform on the stage. He also claimed that this was Yoncé’s best tour thus far.

