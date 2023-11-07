‘Where TF This Accent Come From?’: Fans Are Shocked to Discover Mario Lopez’s Spanish Accent In Resurfaced Video Months After Accusations That He Cheated with Jeannie Mai

A video of “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez speaking with an accent has gone viral, and fans couldn’t help but wonder if he used it to woo his co-worker, Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

Lopez can be seen eating tacos and drinking Modelo beer while shouting out the Mexican food truck Mariscos El Bigoton in Los Angeles. However, his authentic accent took many by surprise, especially fans who were used to hearing the “Saved by the Bell” actor speaking without his accent on television.

Mario Lopez shouts out a Los Angeles area food truck on TikTok. (Photo: @mariolopez/TikTok)

The video was originally posted on TikTok in September, but has been viewed more than 3 million times on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Lopez noted that it was Taco Tuesday in the original caption, but in the video, he began speaking with a Mexican accent while explaining why he prefers shrimp tostadas with mayonnaise.

“OK, we’re at Mariscos El Bigoton,” said the 50-year-old. “Got some classics. Ceviche de Camaron con mayonesa, I like it with mayonnaise… I like the salty, kinda sweet combo.”

The son of two immigrants from Mexico went on to commend the food truck on their shrimp cocktails as he poured some La Guacamaya hot sauce into his drink and over his food. “This is fire,” he noted.

Lopez also tried some shrimp tacos with pepinazos, known as cucumbers and shrimp cajun fries. “Lopez worthy, for sure. Salud,” he concluded.

Outside of how delicious his plate of food looked, folks from a few different cultural communities online were left stunned and shocked over Lopez’s accent, while others jokingly called him a code switcher.

Watch the Full Video Here.

One fan wrote, “Why did i just find out that mario lopez sounds like all my primos and tios???” Another said, “Where tf this accent come from? When he started hanging wit his people?? Harpo who dis man???”

In his defense, one X user added, “People not realizing Mario Lopez is literally Mexican American…From Chula Vista. His accent has always been there.. He just code switches for his professional life.”

Directly mentioned his former Vietnamese-Chinese co-host, one person asked, “Where’s @Jeannie Mai.”

Jenkins’ husband, rapper Jeezy, filed for divorce nearly two months ago. Since then, fans have been wondering what exactly led to their split after just two years of marriage.

Some have speculated Mai was romantically involved with Lopez after the emergence of a viral video from her week-long guest hosting gig on “Access Hollywood,” where the two were joined by her and Jeezy’s daughter, Monaco, 1.

Meanwhile, Lopez is currently married and has three children with actress Courtney Laine Mazza.

