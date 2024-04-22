‘That’s Some Bullsh—t Because It Ain’t Nobody Business’: Beyoncé Claps Back In Video at Critics Who Say She’s Bald Underneath Her Wigs

In the early morning of Monday, April 22, Beyoncé finally gave everyone what they were looking for — confirmation that her mother, Tina Knowles, was not lying about her lengthy tresses.

In February, Beyoncé launched her Cécred hair care line which has been met with rave reviews. However, many skeptics have refused to try the products themselves due to the absence of Beyoncé in the product’s marketing.

On February 29, in a post unrelated to Cécred, Mama Tina shared a vintage clip of her daughter at the Nickelodeon Kid Choice Awards in 2010. In the caption, she raved over her eldest daughter’s natural hair.

Beyonce shares video of her real hair following years of skepticism. (Photo: @beyonce / Instagram)

“Just came across this on ig,” wrote Tina. “Love this commercial, And I loved Beyoncé’s hair on here ! Yes it is all her hair !!!!!!”

Many fans were not buying it as some refused to believe that the long, bouncy hair was naturally coming from the pop star’s scalp.

“May not be a wig,” one person wrote. “But them sure do look like extensions in the b[ac]k.”

“I don’t believe it. She better show us her roots,” another non-believer said.

Well, naysayers will have to wait no more, as Beyoncé has taken time out of her day to do her mother a solid and give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her in the stylist’s chair.

“I think it’s about time I show y’all what [Cécred] does for my hair,” said Beyoncé in her most recent video showing clips of her getting her hair washed and detangled by professionals. The camera zooms into the singer’s hair as the stylist combs their fingers through her tresses, often parting her hair so viewers can see her scalp.

“The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair. That’s some bullsh—t because it ain’t nobody business,” Beyoncé said as a clap back to the haters who have accused her of being bald underneath the wigs she’s worn on stage for nearly three decades.

Beyoncé, who admits that she’s chosen not to relax her hair but instead opts to use blond hair color as her “chemical” of choice, concludes the video by tripping and curling her waist-length natural hair and fans on Instagram were left in awe.

“Oh she came in with the hair receipts! The haters are mighty quiet,” read a comment under the video.

“Hopefully those of y’all who desperately needed to see her hair can go outside and touch grass now,” read another.

“Look around haters on mute,” a clever commenter wrote.

Hair has always been a topic of discussion when it comes to the Knowles-Carter household. Throughout much of Blue Ivy’s childhood, her hair texture was criticized by men and women online. As she grew older, many fans realized her parents Bey and Jay-Z had the right idea, as her length rivals her mom’s at just 11 years old.

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi’s natural hair >>> pic.twitter.com/Dnkx3gMZ12 — BEYTHOVEN (@beyonceparkwood) December 26, 2020

Her dad’s hair is also a conversation starter. Even in his own household, Jay-Z’s Basquiat-inspired locs have the family divided. Fortunately, the Knowles-Carter clan have ignored outsiders when it comes to the decisions they’ve made about their hair.