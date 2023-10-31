‘She Done Said Some Crazy Stuff to Us’:  Mama Tina Knowles Says Beyoncé Gets ‘Really Mean’ Backstage During Tour Season

Tina Knowles spilled some backstage tea about her daughter Beyoncé during a special episode of the “Sherri” show on Oct. 31.

Knowles appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s “Sherri’s Halloween Renaissance” show, where the talk show host recreated several stunning looks from the singer’s Renaissance Tour.

The “Halo” singer’s 69-year-old mother looked fierce wearing a recreation of Bey’s custom sparkling red Telfar bodysuit with thigh-high boots.

Tina Knowles appears on “Sherri’s Halloween Renaissance” show on Oct. 31, 2023. (Photo: Sherri screenshot / YouTube)

The duo sat down to discuss Knowles and her family, and after Shepherd asked about what takes place behind the scenes at Beyoncé’s shows. Knowles then revealed that her daughter would sometimes get “mean” during costume changes backstage.

“You know, we laughed about this recently because I was sayin’, ‘Girl, you get really mean back there,”” said Knowles. “And I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore, because I used to do the quick change.”

The fashion designer said they used to laugh about it, especially when referring to Beyoncé’s 2006 song, “Flaws and All,” where she sang, “I’m a train wreck in the morning,

I’m a b—h in the afternoon.”

“And I’d be like, ‘in the evening, too,” added Knowles. She said her firstborn would always apologize after the show and would sometimes be in tears.

“She crying ‘cuz she knows she done said some crazy stuff to us,” added Knowles.

The proud mother went on to say that Bey’s snaps would often be in the heat of the moment while everyone was waiting for her, and that a wardrobe malfunction like a missing shoe could ruin the entire show.

“One thing Miss Tina will do is spill some sort of tea on her daughter like all moms LOL ! Great interview @sherrieshepherd,” tweeted an X user after clips of her interview were shared online.

Many reacted by sharing other “mean” Bey moments that were caught on camera during her Renaissance Tour, including one where production forgot to move some stairs during a performance.

The text on the video read, “beyonce was MADDDD ather production team last night during the finale.” The post was captioned, “This told me everything.”

Another fan shared a video of the 42-year-old once walking offstage during a performance after a technical issue.

“lol LOVE THIS! And Mama Tina know she look good!,” replied one person, while another joked, “The only person Bey can’t get to sign an NDA.”

Knowles also noted that her daughter’s new movie about her tour, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” would be dropping on Dec. 1. The documentary will feature clips from her American and European tours, where she was also accompanied on stage by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.