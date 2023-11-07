‘Miserable’ Tasha K Slammed for Saying Nelly Is Wasting Ashanti’s Time and She’s Too ‘Lightskin’ for a Man Not to Have ‘Put Babies’ In Her

YouTube Blogger Tasha K has struck a nerve with fans after she claimed that Ashanti is “going hard” to prove she is worthy of marriage after rekindling her relationship with Nelly.

Ashanti and Nelly previously dated off and on for over a decade in the early 2000s before officially breaking up in 2013. They rekindled their romance in early 2023, and since making their relationship official to the public in September, fans have seen loads of photos and videos of the pair seemingly happy and in love.

However, their show of PDA on social media and extravagant gifts purchased for each other is a bit overboard, according to Tasha K.

Tasha K slammed for saying Ashanti is too ‘lightskin’ and ‘pretty’ not to be married after reconciling with Nelly. (Photos: Ashanti/Instagram; @Unwinewithtashak/Instagram.)

“You doing too much out here, Shanti, with the face on the purse, the three birthday motherf—king parties,” said the social media personality in a Nov. 6 “Happy Hour” episode of her web series “Unwine With Tasha K.”

“And remember, Nelly said that y’all was dating the first time, ‘cause I remember that he said you were pushing hard to be in that relationship. He just didn’t want it. He didn’t want you,” she added.

When Nelly confirmed he and the “The Way That I Love You” singer reconciled in September, she appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards holding a clutch with a photo of them from the 2003 awards ceremony where they met. In her Instagram Story, she shared that they exchanged phone numbers that same day 20 years ago.

This month, when the “Nothing Without Her” rapper celebrated his 49th birthday, Ashanti was by his side. She threw him a karaoke-themed bash in Atlanta ahead of his G.I. Moe-themed party, where she gifted him his dream car.

Tasha K spewing hatred towards Nelly & Ashanti for splurging & loving on one another should be the least of her worries



Especially when she & her husband still owes the bank of Belcalis (Cardi B) $4 mil dollars with the possibility of serving federal jail time for owning the IRS pic.twitter.com/Z6kS4ZUxAT — ♌️👑 (@LadiiJ88) November 6, 2023

A month prior, he gifted her a diamond-encrusted necklace and bracelet for her 43rd birthday. According to Tasha K, the absence of an engagement ring is a red flag.

“Everything is solidified. Why not make it official? It’s because he doesn’t want to marry you,” she said. The blogger insisted that she wants to see Ashanti win, but doubts that Nelly will propose.

“How are you lightskin? How are you absolutely gorgeous?.. Nobody’s out here putting babies in you…I don’t want to see a motherf—ker spin the block on you and do the same thing he did to you before when he said you was pushing real hard for a relationship that he didn’t want with you, and it seems like you’re pushing real hard now,” said Tasha K.

Social media users unleashed on the polarizing host when a clip of her comments surfaced on The Neighborhood Talk. “She is one of those people that can’t stand to see other people happy because she’s miserable,” wrote one person.

A second comment read, “These ppl just got back together! Let them enjoy each other!! The only ppl putting pressure on their relationship is y’all! “Ashanti, please go find Cardi’s lawyer….she gonna learn one day,” wrote another user.

Tasha K fueled more reactions when she commented, “Light-skinned women are beautiful and deserve to be married and NOT cheated on.” In the replies, someone asked, “That light-skinned comment sounds stupid. So dark skin don’t deserve marriage?”

In her initial address of the couple revisiting their romance, the media figure suggested that the least Ashanti could do at this point was to have a child with the rapper. Nelly already has two adult children from a previous relationship, but has never been married.

