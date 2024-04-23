‘Come Run Your Gnarled Fingers’: Tina Knowles Claps Back at Haters Questioning Beyoncé’s Long Hair with Shady Katt Williams Clip

Tina Knowles is defending her daughter Beyoncé once again against haters who’ve questioned her naturally long tresses with a video of Katt Williams discussing his long “19 inches.”

To promote her new hair care line Cécred, the “Cowboy Carter” singer recently shared a video with her Instagram fans, showing her getting her blond-colored hair washed and styled. After trolls questioned Beyoncé‘s healthy long hair, Knowles clapped back with a clip of Williams roasting former V-103 Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith during an episode of “Frank and Wanda In The Morning” back in 2018.

Tina Knowles (left) defends Beyoncé (cent) from haters commenting on her long hair by sharing an old clip of Katt Williams (right) roasting former V-103 Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith. (Photod: @mstinaknowles/Instagram, @beyonce/Instagram, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The infamous episode included the comedian saying his hair is not permed and is 19 inches long. After Smith seemingly questioned the validity of Williams’ statement about his hair being natural, Williams dragged the radio host.

“My hair is 19 inches long, and I have no perm,” said Williams. “Come run one of your gnarled fingers through it while you’re on air so they can hear you lie.”

Knowles clapped back after some haters claimed that Bey’s hair in the video was really a lace front wig or a weave and not her natural hair.

Two said, “So, Y’all going to act like y’all don’t see her holding on to the lace for dear life,” and “Hmmmmmm that top front never was moved or parted,” in response to Bey holding her forehead before getting her hair washed.

The 70-year-old shared a clip of the interview along with snapshots from her daughter’s video inserted. Knowles captioned the post, “Repost from @blackbeardi I didn’t put this together y’all I’m just reposting it! [laughing-crying emojis, heart emojis, prayer emojis].”

Fans reacted to the video after it was shared on Instagram, and many noted that Knowles is not the type of mother who ignores haters trolling her daughter.

“Ms Tina said now go play with somebody else’s daughter not mine,” replied one. Another fan wrote, “Savage Tina is my favorite Tina!!”

“Bwahahahaha!!! Y’all are really choosing violence today and I’m so here for it,” added another. “The way Mama Knowles claps back for her baby is unmatched.”

Beyoncé’s natural hair one more time for the Baldyoncé truthers pic.twitter.com/GZHCajv6fj — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 (@B7Album) April 23, 2024

Knowles — who is a former salon owner and beautician — revealed in another video that her daughter has been using the Cécred Reconstructing Treatment Mask for about years, and the product is Knowles’s favorite product in the line.

“This reconstructor is the truth,” wrote Knowles. “It fortifies strengthens and brings your curls back whether you have straight hair that is color-treated or you use a lot of heat on it. Or you have the super coilly , curliest hair that needs moisture and fortification. This is your go to. It’s actually my favorite product in the line so much work years of work and research and testing went into this product and it has literally restored the curl pattern to Beyonce’s hair.”

She said Beyoncé started using the product three years ago and encouraged others to try it themselves, available online now for $42. “Contrary to belief her hair is quite beautiful long, strong and healthy , thanks to this product!”

Mama Knowles has always defended her daughter in the past as well. She stuck up for Beyoncé back in 2021 after she was criticized for wearing a “blood diamond” in a Tiffany & Co. campaign. In 2022, she responded to the flak her firstborn daughter received over her “Renaissance” album and tour.

Most recently, Knowles stood ten toes down defending her daughter’s country music phase following the release of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album last month.