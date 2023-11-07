‘It’s Definitely More Than an Entanglement’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Spotted Holding Hands After Singer Seemingly Confirms She’s In a ‘Happy’ Relationship 

Jennifer Hudson is still playing coy as it pertains to publicly claiming Common as her boyfriend. But one thing she is doing is letting it be known that the speculated romance is more than just a fling.

The “American Idol” alum stopped by “CBS Mornings” on Nov. 6 to dish about the new season of her eponymous talk show and all of the highs of life these days. Co-host Gayle King would have been remiss if she did not wedge in an opportunity to inquire about the extracurriculars that have Hudson doing very well personally.

Jennifer Hudson and Common spotted holding hands in New York after singer seemingly confirms she’s in a ‘happy’ relationship. (Photo: Daily Mail UK via JosiahW/BACKGRID)

“Word on the street is you’re very happy,” said King. “I am very happy,” responded the EGOT winner. “Very nice relationship,” continued King before Hudson confirmed the romance. “Yes, ma’am.”

Co-host Nate Burleson tried his hand at getting the singer to state that she was off the market by asking, “So you boo’ed up?”

“Boo’ed up, hmm. I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up…situationship…it’s definitely not an entanglement. That’s for sure,” quipped the powerhouse vocalist. After the interview clip was shared on YouTube, one viewer commented, “She’s with Common y’all.”

Elsewhere online, another person who took her remarks as confirmation said, “It took long enough lol.”

Questions about whether Hudson and Common are a couple began swarming in July 2022, when the entertainers were spotted together in Philadelphia.

Since then, they have been photographed appearing cozy with each other and gallivanting in the streets of Chicago, most recently in New York on Nov. 4. Paparazzi managed to snap the duo holding hands as they left the popular live music venue Joe’s Pub.

Last month, the “Aretha” star gushed about plans to attend one of Usher’s Las Vegas residency performances. “And I’mmma bring my boyfriend, all right. We gon’ sit in the back and watch because Usher is everybody’s boyfriend,” she said on the Emmy Award-winning daytime show.

Another comment following Hudson’s recent relationship admission read, “That’s a perfect stage name for him, that’s for sure. He might want to change it though bcuz he has definitely gave it another meaning. Never paid him much attention until his name started poppin up all around LA with this one and that one. Poor TH can’t seem to get over him though.”

Prior to canoodling with Hudson, Common dated Tiffany Haddish after connecting on Bumble in 2020. The comedian seemed quite smitten with the rapper, but this past July, she admitted to The Washington Post that their dynamic changed in 2021 when he failed to invite her to his birthday and other events. They parted ways before the year’s end.

The “Girls Trip” standout would later go on to debunk his public claim that their breakup was mutual. Fans have dubbed Common a serial bachelor who does not intend on committing long-term to anyone. Some of the “Come Close” artist’s notable exes include Angela Rye, Serena Williams and Taraji P. Henson.

Hudson was previously in a 10-year relationship with former reality TV personality and retired wrestler David Otunga. They share one child, 14-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

