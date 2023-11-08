‘He Ain’t Getting No Money’: Rick Ross Calls 50 Cent Broke as He Drags Meek Mill Into His Longstanding Beef with New York Rapper

Meek Mill and Rick Ross stopped by Complex’s “360 with Speedy” to talk about their upcoming joint project, “Too Good to Be True.”

During the interview, the “Shaq & Kobe” rappers talked about some of their infamous feuds, but Ross doesn’t see an end in sight for his beef with longtime nemesis 50 Cent.

Speedy asked Ross at one point about one of the verses on his 2017 song “Apple of My Eye.” In the song, he raps, “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki, instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance,” referring to Mill’s ex, Nicki Minaj.

Rick Ross says he knew Drake and Meek Mill’s beef would run its course, but he can’t say the same for his feud with 50 Cent. (Photo: @richforever @50cent/Instagram)

“That was a real line,” Ross said, “and what I was referring to was really at the time, Meek and Drake having differences.”

During that period, Mill was involved in one of the biggest rap beefs of the 2010s. In 2015, Mill accused the Canadian rapper of having a ghostwriter, which led to three diss tracks, and some of Mill’s people pulling up to confront Drake at his concert in Mill’s hometown, Philadelphia.

One year later “Apple of My Eye” dropped, they quashed the beef and joined each other on stage to perform their collaboration “Going Bad.” Speaking on how the two former rivals are now in a better place, Speedy asked Ross, “Can we see something like that for you and 50 [Cent], or is that too far gone?”

Ross replied, “I doubt it.” Mill then chimed in, stating that Ross told him his beef with Drake was going to be all right, but he doesn’t think that Ross and 50 will reconcile.

“They getting’ so rich,” he said before the Maybach Music label owner jumped in and said, “No, no. He not.” Mill then corrected himself and said, “Ross getting’ so rich, I don’t even think that’s a smart investment to be with anyone.”

The “Dreamchasers” rapper wanted to be respectful because he didn’t have any smoke for 50, but Ross appears to want all the smoke, declaring, “And I ain’t got no jobs for him or nothin’.”

When the host explained that the “Power” executive producer doesn’t need a job, Ross fired back stating, “I’m sure he do.” The Florida rapper later said, “I’mma s—t on homie, he ain’t getting no money.”

Some viewers felt like the “Port of Miami” rapper was completely wrong to call 50 Cent broke. One commenter said, “I fw 50 & Renzel but to imply that 50 is broke is crazy. I know that Final Lap tour got 50 sitting good,” while another said, “N—a said 50 not getting money lol stop it … you can dislike someone and still not be an idiot. N—a 50 make bread strictly just off ‘power universe’ and that’s just one thing.”

Nigga said 50 not getting money lol stop it … you can dislike someone and still not be an idiot. Nigga 50 make bread strictly just off “power universe” and that’s just one thing. https://t.co/DvWSFUdo0O — King Koleman (@KingKoleman) November 8, 2023

Ross and 50 Cent have been beefing since 2008. In 2008, Ross and 50 were both attending the BET Awards, where Ross said that 50 gave him a dirty look. Ross started their feud when he dropped his song “Mafia Music” in 2009, where he dissed 50 and mentioned the mother of his child.

50 shot back dropping his diss track “Officer Ricky (Go Head, Try Me),” where he exposed Ross for being a former correctional officer. He also had an interview with the mother of one of Ross’ children where she confirmed that Ross had been a prison guard.

More than a decade after their beef started, Ross and 50 have moved on from diss tracks, and nowadays the two go at each other online or in interviews, where Ross usually calls 50 out as being broke.

