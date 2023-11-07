‘Faith Girl We Know That’s You’: Stevie J Spends His Birthday on Beach with Mystery Woman Months After Settling Messy Divorce from Faith Evans

Stevie J finalized his two-year divorce battle with ex-wife Faith Evans back in July, but some fans suspect the former couple has gotten back together.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum turned 52 years old on Thursday, Nov. 2, and gave fans a quick glimpse into what his birthday weekend entailed. On Sunday, Nov. 5, Stevie uploaded an Instagram video that appears to be taken on a beach with a mystery woman.

Fans believe Stevie J and Faith Evans are spinning the block following their messy divorce. (L) Stevie J (Pictured: @hitmansteviej_1/Instagram) (R) Faith Evans (Pictured: @therealfaithevans/Instagram)

In his recording, Jane Doe can be seen sitting on a large blanket as her body faces away from the camera. A romantic wooden table set with flowers, champagne and food on top was propped in front of the woman.

Across from her sat a box filled with flowers and a chalkboard sign with “Happy Birthday Mr. J” written on it.

“Grateful for all the love I received for my birthday,” his caption read.

Stevie’s post was soon shared on The Shade Room’s page, where several social media users suspected that the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer, 50, accompanied him on the getaway.

A few of those comments include, “That better be hope cus I know that’s not faith,” “Not me running to Faith’s page to be blues clues… & found a match,” and “Faith, girl…we know that’s you. You ain’t slick.”

One reason fans connected Stevie’s mystery woman back to Evans is due to the black, wet-and-wavy hairstyle Jane Doe rocked in his clip. In a recent video on Evans’ page, she can be seen sporting a similar look as a black bucket hat sat on top of her head. One social media comment read, “One thing Faith gone do is wear a little wet and wavy and hat combo.”

Stevie J requests spousal support in divorce from Faith Evans. pic.twitter.com/NzOASYDInm — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 6, 2021

Stevie, who previously produced records for Evans’ ex-husband, the Notorious B.I.G., initiated the divorce from Evans when he filed in November 2021. They did not have a prenup and his petition came just three years after they tied the knot. The former married couple surprised fans in 2018 when they exchanged vows in a Las Vegas hotel room with friends and family.

While things appeared to be smooth sailing, things quickly took a turn for the worst in 2019 after the reality star seemingly accused his Grammy-winning ex-wife of cheating on him in now-deleted tweets.

Two years later, Evans was faced with legal trouble after she was arrested for allegedly attacking Stevie. The “Love Like This” songstress was charged with a domestic violence felony, but was released on bond later that day.

Throughout their messy journey to divorce, Stevie has been out seemingly living his best life. Videos from this past year have captured him locking lips with a younger woman who turned out to be an Instagram influencer.

He was also previously accused of stealing Evans’ Mercedes sprinter van while she was asleep and taking a drive to Coachella. However, he refuted those claims during an interview with The Shade Room. He said, “I did not go to Coachella, but if I did, I wouldn’t have taken that. I would’ve taken a jet.”

While neither Stevie nor Evans has confirmed the status of their relationship today, it seems that fans are certain the former lovebirds are attempting to give their love another try.

