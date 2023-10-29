‘She Didn’t Get It Fixed?’: 50 Cent Roasts Madonna’s Backside to Add Fire to Decade-Old Beef

50 Cent is adding fuel to the fire of one of his most one-sided beefs.

The antagonistic rapper is just as known for his rhyming skills as he is for his feuds with his contemporaries in the industry. Over the years, Fiddy has beefed with everyone from rappers to athletes and public figures, with a list that includes names like Kanye West, Floyd Mayweather, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

While most of his rivalries can be chalked up to a mutual disdain by both participants, one beef in particular has been very one-sided — his adversarial relationship with pop music legend Madonna.

50 Cent says, “Who the f–k did this,” as he roasts Madonna’s butt. (Photos: @50cent/Instagram, @madonna/Instagram)

Madonna and 50 Cent’s relationship goes all the way back to when the pair were on “MTV’s Total Request Live” on Nov. 13, 2003. The two music icons were on stage together and even shared a hug.

Everything soured seven years later, in 2011, when 50 Cent had problems with his label. 50 Cent and Madonna were under the same label, Interscope Records, when the Queens, New York, native called out the label on his Twitter account.

The rapper had problems getting on the “same page” as the label regarding his album release. He blew up after he found Madonna was releasing a single called “Girls Gone Wild,” which was also a title from one of the songs on his album. “Now Madonna’s single is called GIRLS GONE WILD. This is some bull s—t,” 50 Cent tweeted at the time.

Things got personal in 2019 when 50 Cent first roasted the “Back That Up to the Beat” singer’s rear end. He posted a picture of Madonna with her son on his Instagram, saying, “Hahhahaha Madonna got her ass done. Lol what the f—k is goin on.”

Madonna indirectly replied on Twitter, “Desperately Seeking No One’s Approval. And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! #2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination.”

50 Cent continued his online attack on Madonna until she called him out directly in 2021. After posting another picture of her, Madonna posted a picture from their “TRL” episode from ‘03, and said, “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me!

She continued, “I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

50 replied with an “apology,” saying that he didn’t benefit from making fun of her, but after his apology, he continued to bully the now-65-year-old. Madonna called out the insincerity of his apology but since then has not replied again.

Over a decade after he initially mentioned her in his Twitter rant against Interscope, 50 Cent continues to roast Madonna.

On Oct. 27, the rapper posted a side-by-side photo of Madonna performing at the O2 Arena in London alongside a cartoon ant, referencing the shape of the singer’s seemingly enlarged backside.

He captioned the post, “Who the f—k did this? She’s rich how the h—l she didn’t get it fixed? I want the f—king doctor’s name right now. I mean d—n it, man! LOL.”

Madonna has not commented on 50’s jabs since 2021, and it is unlikely that this one will change that.