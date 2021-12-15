Rick Ross Seemingly Throws Shade At 50 Cent After Claiming ‘I Get Money’ Rapper Only Made 250k On ‘BMF’

Rick Ross and 50 Cent are still at odds with each other.

The rapper recently mocked his arch-nemesis, who is also a rapper, in a GQ magazine interview when asked about his new show “BMF,” which is based on the real-life drug trafficking organization called Black Mafia Family.

Rick Ross (Photo: @richforever/Instagram) (Photo: @50cent/Instagram)

Ross admitted that he did tune into the show but only to support Big Meech, whose birth name is Demetrius Flenory. Flenory and his brother Terry were the head of Black Mafia Family, and Flenory is currently serving his 30-year sentence in prison while his brother was released in 2020. Flenory’s son Demetrius Flenory Jr. is playing him in the 50 Cent-produced series.

“Man, I saw the first [episode]. I was just trying to support the homie Meech, the n– -as in the street. I’m a real n-gga.” In 2010, Ross paid homage to BMF with his song “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast) by spewing lyrics like “I think I’m Big Meech, Larry Hoover,” referring to Hoover, a drug kingpin. BMF’s organization expanded to cities like Miami, Atlanta and Los Angeles and operated in a total of 11 states.

Ross opened up about his connect with BMF in a 2010 interview. He told a Detroit radio show, “They influenced the streets on a whole ‘nother level,” said Ross. “And that was one of the reasons the record was even made because when you touch generations the way he did on many different levels I feel like it was only right to pay homage to the O.G.”

Despite 50 and Ross paying homage to Big Meech with a song and a show, it seems the two can’t mend their own relationship. “I could put [my issues with 50] to the side,” Ross told GQ. “I know he may have made a quarter million off the whole season. I’m happy he made that quarter.”

Continuing to shade 50, he told the journalist who laughed at his snide comment, “You know that’s what he made. Why you laughing like that? And make sure you put all these details in. I’ll never let you interview me again if you take that out. Keep it. But, look I know he made 250k off the whole season, and that’s good. Tell him I said, ‘Congratulations.’ ”

Ross and 50 have been beefing for almost 15 years. It started in 2008 when “The Boss” claimed 50 looked at him wrong at the 2008 BET Awards. That inspired him to release a song where he disses 50 in the 2009 song “Mafia Music.” That year, many diss tracks between the two were birthed. Some of which even featured each other’s foes on their songs.

Years went by of 50 and Ross exchanging slick comments to each other in interviews and on social media. Then in 2010, 50 was sued by Lastonia Leviston, the mother of Ross’ child, for releasing a sex tape between her and a former boyfriend. In 2015, he was ordered to pay about $7 million dollars. Even years after that, the two continued to take jabs at each other and more lawsuits were filed.

Now it’s probably only a matter of time before 50 responds to Rozay’s most recent comment about “BMF.”

