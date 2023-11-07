‘Going to be on Will’s Slap List’: Rick Ross Slammed for Bashing Jada Pinkett Smith, Calls Her ‘Psychologically Lost’ and Tells Her to Seek ‘Counseling’ In New Interview 

Rick Ross is getting slammed after sharing his two cents on Jada Pinkett Smith’s book press run, and the Florida rapper didn’t mince words as he called out the actress.

A number of celebs have shared their thoughts about Pinkett Smith and her marriage to Will Smith ever since her Oct. 11 interview where she revealed they had been separated since 2016.

This wasn’t the first time that Pinkett Smith was the talk of the town, as there have been multiple occasions where her actions, or something she has said has left social media in an uproar.

Back in 2020, the “Jason’s Lyric” actress broke the internet after news came out that she had an affair with singer August Alsina. The relationship started after she and Will’s son, Jaden Smith, started bringing Alsina to the house, while the singer was sick.

Alsina and Pinkett Smith got into a relationship, which the actress described as an “entanglement,” after a time that she and Smith had started their separation.

Rick Ross gives a scathing review of Jada Pinkett Smith’s book tour. (Photo: @richforever @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

One of the many people who commented on the situation was Rick Ross. On an Instagram Live, the “Biggest Boss” artist praised Alsina’s singing abilities, and said, “If that n—a drop that album next month ‘Entanglements, the album’ coming soon, that b—h will go.”

Alsina never ended up making the album, but he did call on Ross to feature on his single, “Entanglements.” The New Orleans native never outright says Pinkett Smith’s name in the song, but he does sing, “Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid,” and makes references to the movie she starred in, “The Matrix,” and her childhood friend “2Pac.”

While Alsina has stayed quiet about Pinkett Smith’s recent controversy, Ross let it rip in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. When asked how he felt about her “Worthy” book tour, he said, “I don’t think I agree with Jada Pinkett.”

Ross continued, “To me, she’s psychologically lost and needs some counseling. Jesus! What you going to tell us next? When you tell us you haven’t been together in six year, you haven’t had sex in this many years, you don’t have a prenuptial agreement—OK, what’s next.”

Rick Ross shares his thoughts on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with August Alsina. (Photos: @rollingstone; @augustalsina/Instagram)

The Maybach Music Group label owner then called out the book’s sales saying, “I heard the book flopped because she already told us everything. No one cares. That’s what they don’t understand. Sometimes as celebrities, you can get out of touch. Will Smith isn’t the same Will Smith as he was 20 years ago. Jada Pinkett… come on Jada!”

As previously reported, “Worthy” hit the top three spot on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Charlemagne Tha God also defended the book against critics who also called it a “flop.”

Ross then stated his belief that Pinkett Smith is only known because of her role in the 1996 movie “Set It Off.”

“You got $15K for thar role and that’s it. Calm down,” he continued, “You f—ked your son’s best friend. You said your son introduced you to psychedelics. What’s next?!”

The “Diced Pineapples” rapper concluded, “Rozay still got love for you, but go sit down.”

Ross apparently expressed how other commenters were feeling and thinking in his assessment of Pinkett Smith. One commenter said, “Welp! Somebody said it,” while another stated “I mean hey, he might be on one. Hell she told the whole book. What’s to read.”

However, there were a handful who didn’t agree and began calling out Ross. One person said, “Please stop bashing this woman for speaking her truth, you may not like it but she not crazy.” Another commenter said, “Oh shit. Going to be Wills slap list.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

While some disagreed with him, Ross isn’t the only celebrity who had similar feelings toward the actress. On the Oct. 23 episode of “The View,” one of the hosts said she was through with the Smith saga.

While speaking on celebrity memoirs, Ana Navarro said, “I’m done with the Jada thing, and I’m done defending Will because Will is out there supporting her.” She claimed that Pinkett Smith was “emasculating and embarrassing” her husband in front of the world and holding him as an “emotional prisoner.”

Trending Now:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.