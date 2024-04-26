Vivica A. Fox Raises Expectations for Future Partner a Year After 50 Cent Expresses Regret About Dating Her

As actress-turned-director Vivica A. Fox approaches 60, she said she’s open to dating but believes she’s too old-fashioned to hop onto a dating app.

While visiting “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” the “Set It Off” star sat with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager and shared her possible plans for her milestone birthday on July 30. After tossing around ideas of kicking it with her girls, her mother or going to the U.S. Open, she said she feels “so comfortable in the skin I’m in” in this stage of her life.

Vivica A. Fox describes her perfect partner nearly a year after hinting at getting back with ex 50 Cent. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Though she is feeling great about her life and career, she bemoaned the dating pool for women her age. According to Fox, she is too old to settle and is looking for a partner and not a playmate.

“I’m wanting to date, it’s just limited resources out there, right?” she joked.

“Because I’m not getting on an app. I’m old-fashioned. I need to meet you and sparks happen because I just believe people make up stories, saying who and what they are.”

When asked what Fox is looking for by Kotb, she quickly answered, “a partner.”

“When I say a partner, I want someone that’s gonna be fun. That’s not intimidated by who and what I am,” she continued, adding, “Likes to travel … Gonna let me go shopping.”

Bush-Hager said it seems like she is speaking her true love into existence.

Laughing in agreement, Fox said she’s “taking applications” and not discriminating against men from different nationalities. Her openness comes less than a year after she considered spinning the block with her ex-boyfriend, rapper 50 Cent.

Fox shared the tidbit during an appearance on the “Sherri” show, when host Sherri Shepherd brought up the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper-turned-showrunner while talking about her Image Award-nominated project, “The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story.”

The overlap is obvious, as 50 Cent is also the executive producer of the “BMF” series on Starz.

“Curtis is still saying your name,” Shepherd teased before asking if she would ever consider dating the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, again. “Well, Ben and Jen did it again; why not?”

Fans seem to think that there might be a chance, since the now-Houston transplant posted a video that referenced the first time the two flirted publicly, a month ago.

At the end of his acceptance speech for winning Best New Artist at the 2003 BET Awards, he shot his shot at the diva.

“I’m enjoying myself; this is a big change in my life. I’m just happy to be present with all these beautiful people in here. You know, I wanna thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress, too,” he said during the clip.

That time 50 Cent shot his shot at Vivica Fox during his acceptance speech at the 2003 BET Awards. https://t.co/9EKUPiM7aw pic.twitter.com/3SgiTMg4pp — 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚. (@unfriendlyvixen) January 6, 2024

The caption, in true 50 fashion, was laced with a little bit of trolling: “I look back at some of the s—t I did I gotta learn to shut the f—k up. Look at that look at the end that’s trouble. WTF.”

Many in the comments thought that was a love tap, just to show he still has feelings for Fox.

Maybe there is a chance for the two to connect for her birthday and rekindle things since his alleged breakup with Cuban Link.