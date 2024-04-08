‘See a Sucker, Catch a Sucker’: 50 Cent Spares No Mercy on Daphne Joy While Backpedaling on Yung Miami ‘Sex Worker’ Accusations

Caresha, also known as Yung Miami and one-half of the City Girls rap group, found herself amongst a list of other women, including the mother of 50 Cent’s youngest son, Daphne Joy, who were implicated as alleged sex workers in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs filed in February. Though Caresha has denied these claims, a May 2023 clip of her admitting to being a whore has resurfaced and caught the eye of 50.

Almost a year ago, Yung Miami explained to Revolt TV’s “The Jason Lee Show” that she was a whore, but not the kind that gets paid to have sex.

“I just had a conversation with somebody the other day. I said, ‘I am really a wh—e. I’m like one with a ‘w.’ Like, I’m a whore.'”

When asked by the host to define the word ‘whore,’ Yung Miami replied, “I’m a whore, like, I’m free with myself. I’m very, like, sexy, I’m free, I’m open. I think a whore is a person that will like have on some shorts, ass out, t-ts out.”

While trying to grasp an understanding of Miami’s definition of the word, host Jason Lee asked, “But does it mean sexual?”

Yung Miami (left) got a quick about-face from 50 Cent (center) after he alluded to her being a prostitute, but Daphne Joy (right) received no such grace. (Photos: @yungmiami305/Instagram, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, @daphnejoy/Instagram)

“It’s different meanings to wh—e. I feel like its a gay slang. My gay cousin used to always be like, ‘What’s up, wh—e?’ and I’d be like, ‘Hey, b—h.’ I think it’s just a fun word. It’s just like more of how you express yourself.”

50 Cent weighed in on the 2023 interview, reminding the 30-year-old that just a week ago, he called her and the other women listed in Diddy’s docket of horror, “Little Sex Workers (LSW).”

“It’s ok to be a wh—e just make sure your being over paid. See a Sucker, catch a Sucker, Suck a Sucker dry. You go girl LSW LOL,” he captioned the post.

The Oxford English Dictionary definition of the word “wh—e” was layered over the video. The dictionary noted that the word was derogatory, a noun, and meant to be “a prostitute.”

It wasn’t long before Yung Miami caught wind of 50 Cent’s remarks regarding her statement on the resurfaced video and rushed to defend herself in the comment section.

“I think this got taken out of context, it’s a gay slur ‘what’s up wh—e’ is something my gay cousin always said to me. It’s c—t it’s a slang that we said to each other that’s what I was trying to explain to Jason because he’s gay and he got what I was trying to say. I’m not a prostitute.”

She added, “I never sold [cat emoji] a day in my life. & I hate how this is getting spun.”

Caresha’s comment garnered 3,829 likes and 1300 replies in under 10 hours.

One person saw the comment on the X platform and questioned, “If it’s ‘gay slang’ why would she have to explain it to a gay man? wouldn’t he already know if that was the case me & my friends neva played like that.”

Yung Miami set the record straight for 50 Cent and his followers. (Instagram/ 50 Cent)

Another person replied and confirmed it is Florida slang.

“He’s from California. He wouldn’t know,” they replied. “The way I know that is because he asked her to define it. I knew what she meant from jump. She actually did a great job defining it the way we use it in Florida.”

He's from California. He wouldn't know. The way I know that is because he asked her to define it. I knew what she meant from jump. She actually did a great job defining it the way we use it in Florida. — The Great One (@ReeVamped) April 7, 2024

Swift as a South Jamaica minute, 50 Cent screen grabbed the comment and reposted it on his profile, walking back his slick joke against the City Girl.

“I like at @yungmiami305 I don’t want to hurt her, or her feelings I just put her in BMF she cool,” said 50.

Caresha appeared on Season 2, Episode 9 of 50 Cent’s Starz hit series, “BMF,” which aired on Mar 10, 2023.

Yung Miami set the record straight for 50 Cent and his followers. @yungmiami/Instagram

People were quick to comment on how he did comment reversal in less than a minute of her posting.

“@yungmiami305 must of called your a— @50cent I know a apology when I see one lol,” one person wrote.

Another person noted that this was out of the IG Assassin’s character, writing, “Aww 50 got a soft spot for Miami. That’s nice of you.”

Though 50 Cent seemed to have given grace to Yung Miami, his son’s mother, Daphne Joy, isn’t so fortunate.

“I think [Diddy and Miami] was in a relationship but them other women LSW VIBES,” he concluded his caption.

Both Yung Miami and Daphne Joy have vehemently denied the sex worker allegations.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit. The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney,” Joy wrote on Instagram soon after the allegations began making its rounds online.

As a result of the claims, 50 has sought to gain custody of their son, Sire, despite his ex not being brought up on charges. He’s also directed multiple Instagram posts to his child’s mother, where he often referred to her as “Little Sex Worker” instead of by name.