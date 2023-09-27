‘Grown As Hell Talking About ‘Nicki Minaj Mean’: Barbz Tease K. Michelle For Claiming ‘Mean’ Nicki Minaj Stole Her Meek Mill Collab and Dream Chasers Chain

[Note: Michelle’s whole narrative below is as contrived as it is muddled]

R&B singer K. Michelle wants everyone to know seven years later that she still ain’t rocking with Nicki Minaj after the Young Money artist stole one of her songs.

K. Michelle (left) says Nicki Minaj (right) stole her song because she thought the singer slept with the rapper Meek Mill. (Photos: @kimberlyispuddin/Instagram, @nickiminaj/Instagram)

On the most recent episode of the “R&B Money Podcast” with Tank and J Valentine, the FAMU graduate shared about her sophomore album “Anyone Wanna Buy a Heart?” which has a title similar to one of the “Pink Friday” emcee’s 2014 songs, “Buy a Heart,” featuring Meek Mill.

Nicki and her “All Eyes on You” collaborator officially debuted their relationship the following year, which ended two years later in 2017.

Meanwhile, K. Michelle was consumed with preparing and releasing her album. When running down her projects, Tank asked her about the title, asking, “What does that mean?”

K. Michelle said, “’Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart’ was on a Meek Mill album and Nicki Minaj mean a— took it from me.”

She went on to explain that her label, Atlantic Records, put her in contact with the Philadelphia rapper, who was also her label mate at the time. They were attempting to find a love song for the “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper, since all of his records at the time were about “shooting folk.”

“So, he played that record,” K. Michelle said. “It wasn’t on his album. I said, ‘Oh, are you sleeping on this?’ So, I got the record.”

The Nashville singer got “everyone to hop on the record” and was set to debut it until she got word about Meek’s relationship with the Barbie Queen, a circumstance that changed everything.

In addition to taking the “Buy a Heart” record for her own album, Nicki — who thought that K. Michelle was sleeping with the “Championships” artist — also allegedly made him take back a chain he was letting K. Michelle rock.

The reality star claims she has never dated or slept with Meek. She said she was shocked because she never had beef with Nicki until that day, declaring, “I always loved her.”

Tank chimed in and said, “So you said, ‘F—k it. I am gonna use the title.’”

“I had already had the title,” the former “Love and Hip Hop” star said. “And the song.”

The 41-year-old alleged Nicki took the song off of her already completed album, a move K. Michelle’s label allowed even though a trailer featuring the song had also been made.

But K. Michelle’s story now is slightly different than the one she told in 2018, alleging Nicki sent her infamous Barbz fan base to attack her online. She also alleged that Meek, who was incarcerated at the time, played her the record and asked for her “opinion.”

“And you didn’t keep the record so they gave me the record,” she explained. “Why do me like that and you in jail? … She telling people to take my Dream Chaser’s chain, and I wasn’t even wearing it.”

Even so, fans on social media immediately began mocking the singer and others for holding on to the story for so long.

“The negrotic part of the industry wants this to be 2018 so bad again..”

“Like this tired a— tea and this tired a— lady, grown as hell talking about ‘nicki minaj mean’ go get in back in blood or shut yo weak a— up omg.”

“No shade your not doing a song with my n—a called anybody wanna buy a heart while wearing a chain he Gifted you are you dumb ???????”

No shade your not doing a song with my nigga called anybody wanna buy a heart while wearing a chain he Gifted you 😂😂😂😂 are you dumb ??????? https://t.co/MicIWGmzh4 — Raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) September 25, 2023

“Y’all don’t know how to separate business and emotions and that’s y’all’s problem.”

K. Michelle’s “AWBAH” was her self-proclaimed best album but fell short in sales. Her debut project, “Rebellious Soul,” achieved remarkable success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2013.

Notably, it marked the highest debut on the chart by a female R&B singer since Marsha Ambrosius’ “Late Nights & Early Mornings” in March 2001, making her one of the first and most successful artists to appear on the “LHH” franchise.

