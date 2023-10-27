‘Been Giving That Same Chain Out Since 97’: Drake Looks Disappointed After Birdman Gifts Him an Iced-Out Cash Money Chain

Drake had a huge party for his 37th birthday party, and even though he had friends and celebrity guests in attendance, fans are saying that the rapper was disappointed with one birthday gift in particular.

While the Oct. 24 event was very private, several video clips from the “Just Hold on We’re Coming Home” singer’s party have been finding their way onto social media. One clip making rounds features “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul serving drinks to guests.

While a rumor did circulate that Drake had hired the pair to be bartenders for the event, it was later shot down. Cranston and Paul were just there to promote their new alcoholic beverage, Dos Hombres Mezcal. The duo served shots to the Canadian superstar and his guests, and he posted a picture on Instagram of all three of them. Drake named the trio “Pinkman, Walter White, and Walter Light.”

A second clip from the event showed Drake and his crew having a toast over a large cake with sparklers sticking out as one of the partygoers grabbed the mic and said, “Thanks for making everybody a rich baby daddy.” Just as he finished up his quote, Drake’s song “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA began to play.

The latest video to leak from the private party came from Birdman’s Instagram Story. The Cash Money Records co-founder released an edited clip with Drake’s song “Broke Boys” playing in the background.

Fans are saying Drake looked “disappointed” with the chain Birdman gave him for his birthday. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images @champagnepapi/Instagram)

The 54-year-old then began to open up a box holding Drake’s present for Drake, which was an iced-out Cash Money chain. “Aw hell naw,” said Drizzy before he picked up the chain and showed it to the camera, saying, “Aw that’s that new s—t. I need dat straight on the neck.”

When Drake put the chain on, fans noticed the disappointed look on the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper’s face when he saw it. One fan said, according to his facial expressions, “Drake in his head saying ‘This little a— s—t.’” Another fan who called out Birdman wrote, “N—a been giving that same chain out since 97.”

Nigga been giving that same chain out since 97 😂😂 https://t.co/Iwyuf0w7LQ — Wizzy Wave 🌊🌊🌊 (@Wizzy45th) October 26, 2023

While Drake got a lot of love for his birthday, October has been a very hectic month for him following the release of his latest album, “For All the Dogs.” While he definitely had some positives, such as featuring his son Adonis on a song and tying Michael Jackson for the most Billboard chart-topping songs as a solo male artist, the album received a lot of backlash.

The “One Dance” artist recently completed his It’s All a Blur Tour, with the exception of him making up for a few tour dates that were postponed or canceled.

Earlier this month, Drake was also called out for seemingly taking jabs at his former crush Rihanna on his song “Fear of Heights.” The rapper also found himself in controversy over his and Lil Yachty’s cringy-worthy lyrics about “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and pop singer Billie Eilish.

Drake also caught flack for defending his text communication with Brown, which began when she was 14. She is 18 years younger than him.

His album led to a war of words with his long-time rival Joe Budden. Budden advised Drake to hang out with people his own age and stop hanging around and having relations with younger people. Drake fired back in an Instagram comment, DM, and voice note belittling the “Pump It Up” artist and downplaying his success in rap.

“This guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering,” wrote Drake. “You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number.”

Budden countered by sharing screenshots of the messages he received from Drake and discussing it further on “The Joe Budden Podcast.”