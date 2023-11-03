‘In Her Bed, Really!?’: Pardison Fontaine’s Alleged Girlfriend Jada Kingdom Is Bombarded with Hate After Megan Thee Stallion Hints at Cheating In New Song

Jordan Thorpe, better known by his alias Pardison Fontaine or Pardi for short, is getting attacked on social media after his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion implied that he cheated on her.

Pardi and Meg met while working together on her “Savage” remix. In February 2021, the pair went public with their relationship after Meg said, “That’s my boo, and I really like him,” and “Yeah, he’s my boyfriend,” on Instagram Live. They continued to talk about and post each other over the following year.

However, Pardi was visibly absent from Meg’s side as she went through her trial against Tory Lanez. Though they spoke nicely of each other, fans kept pushing rumors that the couple had split. The split seemingly was confirmed in May 2023 as Megan was spotted with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku.

The “Hotties” attack Pardison Fontaine and his new alleged girlfriend, after Megan Thee Stallion seemingly accuses him of cheating, (Photos: @theestallion @pardi/Instagram)

Lukaku brought the “Hot Girl” to his teammate’s wedding as a plus one, and the Roc Nation affiliates held hands and had close embraces. Meg did not confirm if she had started dating Lukaku, nor did she say that she and Pardi were no longer involved.

The songwriter wasn’t far behind Meg, as in September, Pardi was seen walking the streets of New York, holding hands with dancehall artist Jada Kingdom. Just like Lukaku and Meg, Pardi and Jada did not confirm or deny any dating rumors.

Pardi and Meg never gave a reason for their split. On the Nov. 3 release of her new song, “Cobra,” Meg spoke of someone having been unfaithful in a relationship with her.

In Meg’s latest song, “Cobra,” the Houston rapper let her feelings out in a raw expression of the emotional pain and mental anguish she has gone through in the past years. In the track, she discussed the death of her mother and grandmother, the Tory Lanez trial, alcoholism, and wanting to self-harm as a result of all the online hate that came from that.

Meg dove in deep about depression and suicide in the song, but she also had a couple of lines that fans believe were about Pardi.

Meg raps, “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d—k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’/ Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s—t I can take.”

Fans dissected the lyrics, using context to draw conclusions to Pardi’s alleged infidelity. Besides Pardi, Meg’s only public relationship was with Moneybagg Yo back in 2019, leading fans to believe that she is rapping about the songwriter since he was with her during her most recent trauma. Some also believe that Pardi may have been cheating on her with Jada.

On the day of the song’s release, the dancehall artist posted a photo of a bouquet she received. With the flowers was a note with a hand-drawn 8-ball and heart on it. Fans took note of the 8-ball, as Pardi has used 8-ball iconography before. This was enough to send Meg’s supporters, the “Hotties,” over the edge as one fan wrote, “And I thought Pardi was a good one. He’s The Great Pretender.”

They continued to go after the 33-year-old as they commented under his most recent Instagram pic, calling him out. One of the many comments said, “You’re dead a-s wrong and that’s why you haven’t had a hit since Cardi, Pardi!!”

There were so many comments that Pardi ended up limiting the comments on the four-week-old post.

Pardi responded to the allegations by posting a clip of Future saying, “Issa evil world we live in,” to his Instagram story. He followed with a photo of Tristan Thompson laughing. Both celeb men have made headlines for their unfaithfulness as well.

Pardi wasn’t the only one getting attacked, as Jada Kingdon’s most recent Instagram post also got bombarded with hate comments. One Thee Stallion fan wrote, “So @pardi cheated on @theestallion with you?! In her bed, really,” while another one warned her, “He’s going to cheat on you too. Stop thinking flowers and gifts mean he loves you.”

Unlike Pardi, the 25-year-old singer has kept her comments open. She has also kept up the picture of the flowers on her Instagram story.

