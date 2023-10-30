‘Ring Came Off Quick Af’: Jeezy Ditches Wedding Ring In New Video Less Than Two Months After Filing for Divorce from Jeannie Mai

Jeezy hosted his third annual Sno Ball Gala on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Atlanta, Georgia, and in a recent video of his preparation for the event fans noticed something was missing from his ring finger.

The star-studded affair was designed to help the South Carolina native, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, raise money for his nonprofit organization, Street Dreamz Foundation. According to its Instagram bio, the charity’s mission is to “provide assistance & opportunity to underserved communities.”

Trending Today:

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are no long stepping out together as they once did (above) since he filed for divorce in September. (Photo: @thejeanniemai/Instagram)

While Jeezy’s estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, accompanied him to last year’s event, it looks like this year he was ready to strut his stuff as a newly single man. This seemingly included taking off his wedding ring, which was nowhere in sight.

The “All There” lyricist uploaded several videos of his getting-ready process on his Instagram, which were later re-posted by Hollywood Unlocked on its Instagram page.

In one of the clips, Jeezy is seen receiving help as he puts on his white suit and a black shirt underneath.

Another video shows him pulling up to the event, which typically attracts A-listers from across the entertainment spectrum. The professional video was accompanied by background music from Jeezy and Ne-Yo’s 2020 hit “The Glory.”

Although Jeezy looked rather snazzy in his ensemble, fans couldn’t help but shift their focus to his left ring finger, which showed no signs of a wedding ring he once wore often.

Social media users quickly reacted to his decision to leave his finger bare. One social media user wrote, “That ring came off quick af.”

One comment read, “I see he’s no longer wearing that [ring emoji],” followed by another commenter who penned, “That ring is goneeeeee.”

As previously reported, Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai on Sept. 14 after only two years of marriage. The pair went public with their relationship in 2019, married in 2021, and welcomed their only child together, Monaco Mai Jenkins, in 2022.

Jeannie Mai, Porsha, Simon, & Tamika Mallory at Jeezy’s 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala pic.twitter.com/BUqhn31qMB — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 2, 2022

Mai was supposedly blindsided by Jeezy’s filing, which states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Fans eventually began speculating that Mai and Jeezy’s cultural differences, along with her supposed anger issues, caused their marriage to fail.

Although they are soon-to-be exes, TMZ has reported that its sources claim the former couple still reside under the same roof in their Georgia home, just with minimum interaction.

Since their split, fans have suggested that Jeezy was eager to step back outside and run the streets as “Snowman.” In a recent interview, rapper Yung Joc also claimed that someone like Jeezy could have any woman he wants to because of who he is.

In contrast to Jeezy, Mai has ignited social media speculation she’s taking their split much harder than he is, with fans pointing to the lack of posts she’d been sharing online. After a short break, the former “The Real” host soon made her return to Instagram nearly one month after the divorce announcement by sharing a handwritten note about healing properly.

Mai also spoke out about her mental space during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s daily talk show, “Sherri.” While there, she credited her and Jeezy’s 1-year-old daughter as the reason she’s holding on.

As previously reported, Jeezy recently filed for joint physical and legal custody of Monaco, and Mai has hired a seasoned family law attorney to represent her in the vase. The veteran attorney has previously represented Nene Leakes, among other notable celebrities.

Read the Original Story Here.