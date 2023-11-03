‘Just as Messy as the Mothers Board on Sunday Afternoon’: Phaedra Parks Says She was Unsure If She and Dr. Heavenly Kimes Would ‘Mesh’ on ‘Married to Medicine’

As Phaedra Parks prepares for her “Married to Medicine” debut on Sunday, Nov. 5, she gave viewers her shady take on some of her new cast mates … and the tea is hot!

The self-proclaimed Southern belle joined the Bravo series for season 10 seven years after being fired from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” over a vicious rumor about her former cast mates. But her relationship with a new batch of reality show stars seems to be going in a different direction.

Phaedra Parks shares behind the scene photos of herself on “M2M.” (Pictured: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

In an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star, Parks, 50, discussed what her relationships were like filming with the ladies on “M2M.”

“I’ve known the original girls for no less than 15, 16 some of them almost 20 years,” Parks said. “So, these aren’t new relationships. I’ve known them, we’ve traveled in the same political circles, in the same friendship circles.”

The OGs include Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb, Dr. Simone Whitmore, and Toya Bush-Harris, who have been on the Bravo series since season 1.

Parks then dove deep into her individual relationships with a few of the women, stating that she helped “prepare” Walters’ dad when he passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2015. “I’ve got real strong ties to a lot of the ladies well beyond this,” said the licensed mortician and funeral director.

Despite her long history with the majority of the cast, Parks noted that her relationships with Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Heavenly Kimes were somewhat new.

“We have mutual friends but we never really hung out,” she said about Bush-Harris. “So, I wasn’t sure what that was going to be like.”



Parks then switched gears to Kimes, whom she described as a “wild card,” adding, “You don’t know what she’s gonna do, she’s crazy as hell.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

With both women being known for their shady facial expressions and quick reads, the Georgia attorney admitted that she wondered how they would interact with each other. “I wasn’t sure if we would mesh or if it would be like oil and water, so we, you know, feeled each other out.”

After spending time with Kimes, the “RHOA” alum said she’s realized that the famous dentist was as “sweet as pie” but “just as messy as the mothers board on Sunday afternoon.”

Once it was announced that Parks would be joining the tenth season of “M2M,” she seemed to quickly find herself in alliance with Kimes. The two women have been spotted out together on several occasions such as a fancy dinner back in June.

However, their budding friendship appeared to come to a screeching halt in August after Kimes accused Parks of not “participating” in the Bravo reality show.

“Some of them came in and they felt like they wasn’t gon’ really be participating,” Kimes said in an extensive Instagram Live.

Dr. Heavenly then put a name on who her statement was about, stating, “Phaedra Parks … We had to bring her in some s–t too, cause you ain’t gon’ … you ain’t gon’ do no s–t and hide your hands round here.”



She continued, “’Cause if I see the hand? I’m pulling that b—h back out and showing it to everybody.”

Rumor on the street is that Parks is dating an unidentified doctor, who reportedly already has met her two sons, 13-year-old Ayden Nida and 10-year-old Dylan Nida.

Fans can hopefully prepare to see the doctor’s reveal during the show’s highly-anticipated return, which is scheduled to premiere Sunday at 9:15 Eastern Time just after the first episode of the new season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

Trending NOW:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.