‘She Ain’t Have a Job No More’: Yung Joc Says Jeezy ‘Could Have Any’ Woman He Wants, So He’s Not Shocked By Jeannie Mai Divorce

Rapper Yung Joc made his personal opinions about Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s current divorce battle publicly known in a lengthy interview posted on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

During a 12-minute rant, the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum stated that he wasn’t surprised by the estranged couple’s divorce announcement and even suggested that Jeezy was only with Mai because of her “core values.”

“I’m not [surprised],” he told Vlad TV. “He may have married her because of her core values. There’s certain things that she will not do because of her family. That’s the reason he was willing to buy into that and tie into that.”

As he began breaking things down further, Joc suggested that Jeezy’s current accomplishments, such as a new book and an upcoming album, may have caused him to miss the single life.

Yung Joc says he’s not surprised Jeezy filed to divorce Jeannie Mai, because Jeezy can have any woman he wants. (Photo: Yung Joc on ‘VladTV’/ YouTube)

“It’s Jeezy, I ain’t taking nothing from his wife, Jeannie Mai, she’s a beautiful woman. It’s Jeezy n—a, this n—a could have any, it’s … It’s Jeezy,” Joc said.

He continued noting, “He loves who he loves. He said ‘I do’ and committed to who he chose to do that to, right? But right here at a time when pushing a new album, ’bout to drop a book, got different deals, people around him who’s had a certain level of success. Although Jeezy’s had a certain level of success, there’s some things he has not done in his career.”

Additionally, Joc suggested that Mai sold Jeezy a submissive dream he’d been longing for, however, once they said their “I do’s” things weren’t as they seemed.

“After they got married, she ain’t have a job no more. They got a new baby. He on the road promoting a new f—–g album,” the father of six said.

Jeezy filed for divorce last month after two years of marriage. They share a 1-year-old daughter, Monaco.

Joc added, “After the album, guess what? He’s on a book tour type s–t, nah. This n—a out here living his life and come home to probably some old calm, or what he want to be calm, but she like, ‘No, I need you here I need to do this.’ … No telling what the f–k they got going on … It might not turned out to be what he thought it was and vice versa.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Joc addressed Mai’s past claims on “The Real,” suggesting that Black men were only a “side” dish because White men kept her “mean and lean.”

“It’s easy,” said the Atlanta native, “she typically wanted to marry white for that status of it, for the classification of it, that’s understood. … But she’s willing to date Black on the side.”

Before Jeezy, Mai was in a 10-year marriage to her ex-husband Freddy Harteis. The former couple divorced due to Harteis wanting children and Mai not wanting any kids. However, once Mai began dating the “Leave You Alone” rapper in 2019, her mind changed.

The soon-to-be exes wed two years later in 2021 and welcomed their only child together, Monaco Mai Jenkins, in 2022. While this is the former “The Real” host’s first child, Jeezy has three older kids from previous relationships.

As previously reported, Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai after two years of marriage on Sept. 14. According to hearsay, it was the couple’s cultural differences and Mai’s supposed anger issues that deteriorated their marriage.

While neither celebrity has voiced their reason for divorce, they both have confirmed that their infant child is their main priority. Jeezy is currently fighting for joint physical and legal custody of Monaco, and Mai has hired a seasoned family law attorney who once represented Nene Leakes, among other celebrities.