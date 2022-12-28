Yung Joc Shaves His Head Bald After Losing Bet Over the Outcome of Torey Lanez’s Assault Trial, Fans Split Over Who He Looks Like

Yung Joc made good on a bet that he placed amid Tory Lanez’s assault trial on charges of shooting Megan Thee Stallion more than two years ago.

In a video with VLAD TV, Joc said he and his “Streetz Morning Takeover” co-hosts, Mz. Shyneka and Shawty The Comedian wagered their hair in a bet over the trial’s verdict. “If Tory is found guilty, I’ll shave my head. I’ll shave my whole head bald,” said Joc in the clip.

Yung Joc getting his hair cut. Yung Joc showing off his bald look. (Photos: @thebonniebanks/Instagram, @jazzymcbee/Instagram)

Megan, Lanez, and her former best friend Kelsey Harris were involved in a heated argument in July of 2020, which resulted in the female MC being shot in her feet. The Houston hottie publicly declared that it was her industry peer who pulled the trigger. His trial began on Dec. 12 after a nearly two-and-a-half-year wait.

“I told Shyneka, if Tory innocent she got to come to work with the braids that be under weave, can’t get them fresh, I need the weave pat-down-braids, the Beyoncé pat-my-weave braids. She gotta come to work like that. I can’t wait to see how this video turns out,” Joc further explained about the details of the bet. Shawty agreed to cut his beard if a guilty verdict was reached.

After two weeks in court and a little more than a day of deliberations, a jury found the “Say It” artist guilty of three felonies — assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm — that could see him sentenced to upward of 22 years in prison on Jan. 27.

As winter set in and an arctic blast moved across the country, Joc and Shawty followed through with their wagers. On Dec. 27, Mz. Shyneka recorded the in-studio barber session, where she shaved the “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper’s head bald and rid Shawty of his low-cut beard. “I thought it was going to be a got d**n mistrial,” he said as radio personality Jazzy McBee laughed at his new look. Fans reacted to his hairdo by unloading jokes as they compared him to a slew of people. Below are just a few of the comments.

While the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum’s bald head quickly became a punchline, there was also an overwhelming amount of comments that noted he really did not look look half bad without hair. Those comments include:

