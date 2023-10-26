‘Ayesha Somewhere Taking Her Ring Off’: Fans Notice Steph Curry Blushing When Asked About a Female Rapper During Interview

Stephen Curry was asked how he felt when Sexyy Redd dropped his name in her hit song, and fans say he had to watch what he said because of his wife.

Ayesha Curry previously has opened up about seeking attention from other men, but some fans have wondered what if the shoe was on the other foot.

During a recent interview with VIBE, her husband talked about what it felt like to have his name dropped in rap lyrics. The only NBA player to be named MVP by unanimous decision recalled the time a teammate inquired about how many times his name is mentioned in a song. He said he didn’t know, which prompted his teammate to hop on the Internet and find out Curry’s name has been mentioned 106 times.

The sharpshooter was asked what his first reaction was after hearing his name in Sexyy Red’s “Skee Yee.” In the summer anthem, the St. Louis rapper says, “My sister in the backseat with a .30/ N—-s tryna shoot they shot, Stephen Curry (swish).”

Steph Curry talks about being mentioned in Sexyy Red’s “Skee Yee,” and fans say that Ayesha Curry is jealous of the attention he is getting. (Photo: @stephencurry30 @sexyyred/Instagram)

Curry said that he thought the verse was funny. The 35-year-old added, “When Sexxy Red did it, I just started laughing. I don’t know. I had never seen her at a basketball game.”

Some fans thought that Curry looked a bit too happy when he was asked about the “Pound Town” rapper, noting that Ayesha would not be happy about it. One fan said, “Ayesha watching his answer closely,” while another said, “Ayesha somewhere taking her ring off.”

A third fan pointed out that Curry never outright admitted that he didn’t like the name drop. “Translation: he liked it but Ayesha didn’t like it at all.”

In Curry’s defense, he did say that he liked a particular namedrop where he and his wife were mentioned. When asked about his favorite lines where they were mentioned, the Golden State Warrior name-dropped two rappers: “Drake and Cardi B, surprisingly.”

Drake seemingly gave Ayesha a shoutout on his “Certified Lover Boy” track, “Race My Mind,” where he raps, “How I’m supposed to wife you if you ain’t Ayesha enough.”

On his 2014 single “0 to 100,” he said, “I been Steph Curry with the shot Been cookin’ with the sauce, Chef Curry with the pot, boy.”

Cardi shouted out both individuals on her 2018 song “Be Careful,” rapping, “I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha s—t/But we more like Belly, Tommy and Keisha s—t.”

Fans have had negative feelings toward Curry’s wife for years. The two married in 2011 but a portion of NBA fans fell out of love with her back in 2016 when she claimed that the league was “absolutely rigged” after her husband fouled out of Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

The following year during an appearance on “The Real,” Ayesh was spotted tugging at her wedding ring when a shirtless waiter came on stage to present her and the show’s hosts with drinks.

Things only got worse after the 34-year-old made an appearance on “Red Table Talk” in 2019 with her mother-in-law, Sonya Curry, and sister-in-law, Sydel Curry. During the sit-down Ayesha said that she was forming a little bit of an insecurity because while women threw themselves at her husband, she was receiving “like zero male attention.”

These comments led to the social media chef being bashed by a large amount of the public, which felt like she didn’t respect her husband. Four years later, In an interview with Insider on May 24, Ayesha came out and said that her comments were taken out of context.

Ayesha told Insider the show “was edited in a way that made me sound crazy,” and “It’s not what I said, and the context was weird. Yeah. I took that one personally.”

Even though she has come out against the interview, some fans still hold those opinions about her. When her husband supported her at the grand opening of her Sweet July Skin store, fans made comments saying that she was jealous that the four-time NBA champion was getting more attention than her.

As the noise around their relationship seemingly doesn’t have an end in sight, the Currys are steadfast in supporting each other. Steph and Ayesha continue to be successful with their two daughters, Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and 5-year-old son, Canon.

