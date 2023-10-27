‘If She Don’t Understand Now She Will Later’: Fans Defend Jay-Z’s Status After He Reveals Daughter Blue Ivy Doesn’t Think He’s Cool

To some, Jay-Z is one of the greatest rappers of all time, but to his 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, he’s an uncool father.

In a recent clip from HOV’s interview with “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King, the two can be seen touring his “Book of HOV” exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. While there, King asked Jay if his three kids think he’s “cool.”

Jay-Z reveals his daughter, Blue Ivy, has doubts about how “cool” he is. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The “Empire State of Mind” lyricist shares all three of his children with his wife of 15 years, megastar Beyoncé. In addition to their tween daughter, they also have 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

“Blue, she’s – she be frontin’ on me a little bit,” Jay told King in the video. “But she – I catch her. I catch her in the corner, you know? Now, she asks me, you know, if this is cool, if, you know, her sneakers or whatever she’s wearing.”



King mirthfully interrupted, “She wants your advice?”

Jay-Z agreed, “Yeah, she’s come back. But there was a time when she was like, ‘Dad!’” He then covered his face, seemingly impersonating Blue. “I was like, ‘I’m cool, I don’t know what you saying. At your house, your parents is cool.’”

The Neighborhood Talk re-shared the CBS clip on their Instagram page, where many commenters found it amusing that a highly respected figure in the industry can only be “humbled” by his daughter. One comment read, “She said ‘he ain’t no Diva.’”

Another person wrote, “Awwwww it must feel nice to be jay & bey & get humbled by your children.” Someone else suggested, “If she don’t understand now she will later lol girl your parents are ICONS !”

Some other comments from fans include, “Little do she know she has the coolest parents ever!” and “Kids will keep you forever humbled!”

As Blue Ivy grows into her own, many social media users have slowly begun to notice she favors her mother over her father in the looks department.

Last year, the superstar-in-training made fans do a double take after she and the “Run This Town” rapper were spotted sitting courtside at Game Five of the NBA Finals. Once the father-and-daughter-duo were seen on the jumbo screen, viewers couldn’t believe Blue’s striking resemblance to Beyoncé.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy at Finals Game 5 pic.twitter.com/I3SyaJyncu — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 14, 2022

The tween previously joined Yoncé on stage to perform at multiple shows for her Renaissance World Tour. The six-month tour officially ended earlier this month on Oct. 1.

While folks on the internet have gone back and forth about who Blue resembles the most, there have been several social media users who suggest that her younger sister, Rumi, is Jay-Z’s true twin.

The second part of the billionaire’s interview with King is scheduled to be released on Friday, Oct. 27.