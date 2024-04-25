‘I Was Somewhat of a Womanizer’: Yung Joc Says Wife Kendra Robinson Revealing That She Didn’t Want Their Kids to Be Like Him Should Have Been a Private Conversation

Former Bad Boys Records’ artist Jasiel Amon Robinson, aka Yung Joc, and his wife, Kendra Robinson tied the knot on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” in 2021 after he fathered a child with another woman while they were previously on a break.

The two appeared to battle issues in their relationship before saying “I Do,” which now seems to be heightened after Kendra’s remarks about Joc’s kids went viral.

The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper has eight children by four women, and his wife said during a 2022 interview she didn’t want their daughters to marry someone who exhibited behavior like her husband’s.

Yung Joc (right) says his wife Kendra Robinson (left) should have consulted him before sharing her thoughts about him having several children by multiple women during an interview. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The recording artist’s eight children are Amoni, Ja’Kori, Amir, Chase, twins Cadence and Camora, and twin girls Eden, and Allon. While speaking with SUAVV Magazine, Kendra expressed that she didn’t want their kids to use her husband’s habits as a model.

“Everybody ain’t did what you done did,” she said. “Your life is not normal. It ain’t no model that I want Amir to follow, Amoni to follow, Cadence to follow. … And I don’t think their mothers would either.”

After Joc asked her to elaborate, the Atlanta attorney replied, “I would not want them to have as many children and I would not want them to have all these different situations. That’s not something I would want for them.”

In a recent and exclusive interview on “The Culture Club Uncensored,” the “Knock It Out” rapper shared that he now understands the message Kendra was trying to convey.

“Now I understood what my wife was saying to me,” he said. “She was just saying, you know, ‘You done some things in your life that even you wish that you could go back and undo, or maybe if you could go back, you wouldn’t have done it.’ You know, maybe the way I treated some women.”

Joc continued, “I don’t think I was a bad guy, but being immature, uh, being easily — not easily influenced, but easily influenced by lifestyle, by the culture. … We watch movies; let’s be for real, um, men are taught quantity.”

Yung Joc’s Wife Kendra had a lot to say during this interview with #suavvmagazine and Joc wasn’t having it.#YungJoc pic.twitter.com/lxidz9gFMn — Media On Blast 🟢 (@mediaonblast) November 21, 2022

The 43-year-old added he would have preferred if his wife had told him her views about him privately.

“My actions may have said that I was somewhat of a womanizer, OK, and I understand,” he confessed. “So, when she told me, ‘I don’t want your sons to be like you,’ I really would have appreciated had she put it more in the context of that, ’cause that actually was a conversation that you have privately.”

He then turned the tables and asked how it would seem if a formerly promiscuous woman was told by her husband that he didn’t want their children to be a “ho” like her.

“Let’s say you talking to your wife,” he continued. “Your wife was a ho once upon a time, but she changed and you respect her for that. You love her, but she was a ho once upon a time and she got kids, and you come out in front of the world and say, ‘Well, I pray your daughters don’t be a ho like you was at they age. When you was the age when you was ho-ing.’ That’s not a conversation you say in front of the world.”

Joc added that it’s better to tell a person that you appreciate how they’ve changed and become a better person.

“You don’t say, ‘Well, I hope your daughters don’t be a ho like you was. I pray that don’t be like you,’ and you said it in front of the world. Because then it sounds like there some resentment there,” he added. “It sounds like you resent the fact that you married to a once upon of the time ho. So, that’s how it came off when she when we had that moment.”

The “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star added that he loves his wife for “her honesty” but that interview had gone “left for a moment.”

He and Kendra attempted to mend some of their issues on MTV’s “Couples Retreat” last year, which they followed up with more therapy and counseling sessions. Joc said they are doing great these days as they enjoy uplifting and encouraging one another as well as hosting big family parties at their home.