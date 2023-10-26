‘Stop Giving This Woman a Microphone’: Jada Pinkett Smith Claims That She and Will Smith Ended Their Separation on Oscars Night, But Fans Are Tired of Her Sharing Her Truth

Fans are calling “BS” on Jada Pinkett Smith’s latest reveal after weeks of unleashing her truths to the world. A few weeks back, she claimed that she and Will Smith separated in 2016 for seven years. Now she claims that separation ended after what took place at the 2022 Oscars.

As the 52-year-old continues promoting her new memoir “Worthy,” which has already spilled jaw-dropping secrets, Pinkett Smith decided to double down on one of her juicy revelations while at a tour stop for her book in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith ended their separation after ‘Oscar night.’ (Pictured: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

Pinkett Smith and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor married in 1997 but she said they grew “exhausted with trying” to make things work, causing them to agree to live their lives separately.

However, the “Girls Trip” star revealed how all of that changed once Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards and demanded he “Keep my wife’s name out your mother f—–g mouth.”

The Oscars slap came right after Rock made a joke comparing Pinkett Smith’s bald head to actress Demi Moore in the 1997 film “G.I. Jane.” Prior to that jab, Pinkett Smith had that her shaved head was due to alopecia areata.

In a newfound video that was taken by YouTuber and former “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star, Jessie Woo, Pinkett Smith told an audience, “ … I get it, this is where the media wants to clamp onto something and spin it all around.”



She continued, “So, yes we were separated for seven years. UNTIL… Oscar night.” Her dramatic declaration was met with an outpour of cheers and applause from those in the crowd.

Media outlet @theybf_daily shared the video on their Instagram account, where a bunch of commenters seemed unimpressed and rather annoyed at Pinkett Smith’s secrets as a whole. One person wrote, “Please stop giving this woman a microphone.” Another comment read, “At this point Jada is a troll.”

There were also a few social media users who seemed to be confused at Pinkett Smith’s statement, reminding folks of her previous statements about Smith’s controversial act.

One critic noted, “Now… didn’t she say….she was surprised he called her wife… that’s why we don’t need to in grown people business” and another person claimed, “That some bulls–t.”

The actress from “The Matrix” recently disclosed how surprised she was when Smith referred to her as his wife during the night of the Oscars. “First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” she told talk-show host Hoda Kotb in an exclusive primetime special that aired on NBC News.

She also has previously exposed her “Madagascar” co-star, Rock, for allegedly asking her out years before Smith slapped him across the face. While talking to People, Pinkett Smith expressed her belief that the Oscars slap stemmed from Rock trying to date her after he heard that she and Smith might have been headed toward divorce.

The “Everybody Hates Chris” creator reportedly told her, “I’d love to take you out” during an awkward conversation, which left a confused Pinkett Smith puzzled about what she considered to be an abrupt interest of Rock’s.

She then claimed that when the 58-year-old asked if they were getting a divorce, she adamantly denied it. Although the mother of two said he “apologized profusely,” many fans believe this is exactly what caused Smith to form a vendetta against Rock.

