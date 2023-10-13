‘Fashion Isn’t for Everybody’: Fans Are Scratching Their Heads After Serena Williams Is Announced as First Athlete to Receive the Fashion Icon Award

Serena Williams is a tennis legend, mother of two, and an upcoming fashion icon!

It was announced on Oct. 11 that the athletic champion will receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2023 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards. This honor has previously been bestowed to fashionistas in show business such as Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, and Rihanna.

Fans question about Serena Williams’ connection to fashion after she was announced as the first athlete to be honored by the CFDA with the Fashion Icon Award. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

In a statement about the award, Williams said, “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself. I have had so much fun learning my style and allowing it to change as my life has evolved.”



She continued, “I’ve always held one thing true — fashion is for everyone, no matter your size, race, or income. I am incredibly honored to be receiving the prestigious Fashion Icon award from the CFDA, an organization whose work I have long admired, and to stand among style icons I have always looked up to.”

When news of Williams’ forthcoming milestone reached The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, many fans voiced their confusion, suggesting that the tennis player hasn’t made many memorable fashion statements.

“Who’s on the committee? This isn’t shade towards her; she is a legend in many other ways. But fashion? No…..”

“Maybe there’s a mix up…”

“I love her don’t get me wrong but I’ve never once in my life noticed what she was wearing I figured it was Nike or Adidas.”

“Maybe they were talking about her tennis outfits ?watch y’all mouth about the greatest tennis player to ever live tho.”

“She’s def not fashion! Yes she’s a black wealthy woman but fashion isn’t everybody! Cap a– world.”

To those wondering what Williams’ connection is with fashion, the new mother of two has her own clothing brand, S by Serena, which launched in 2018.

Serena Williams modeling her clothing line 🍫😍 pic.twitter.com/kECFtEd4y9 — CultureCentral (@CultureCentral1) January 24, 2022

The high-end clothing collection was designed to “empower people to look and feel their absolute best,” per its official bio page. The online store’s items consist of dresses, bodysuits, sets, and more.

One year after launching her clothing line, S by Serena, Williams was invited to participate in New York Fashion Week to put on her own fashion show.

In addition to having her own fashion line, Williams previously revealed that she enrolled and attended fashion school in between tennis tournaments from 2000 through 2003. For those three years, she attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, studying fashion design. The accomplished athlete is also known for the unique ensembles she wears on the carpet to the annual Met Gala event.

Though many have questioned the CFDA’s decision to honor Williams, the 42-year-old is no stranger to the fashion world and obviously has spent years perfecting her craft as a respected fashion designer.

The awards ceremony, presented by Amazon, is set to take place on Nov. 6, 2023, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, with actress Sarah Jessica Parker as host.

