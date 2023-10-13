‘Lawd Have Mercy!’: Nicole Murphy Leaves Roland Martin and Fans Drooling After Sharing New Steamy Poolside Pics

There is no denying that Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, Nicole Murphy, has and continues to turn many heads, with fans fascinated by her beauty.

The mother of five continues to shut down the Internet every single time she posts. This time, the 55-year-old posted a photograph of her dripping wet body coming out of a pool of water. She was so hot one of the journalism industry’s highly respected broadcast journalists lost his cool.

Nicole Murphy leaves broadcast journalist Roland Martin drooling over her steamy poolside pics. (Photo: @nikimurphy/Instagram)

The setup was epic. Sporting a blond close cut and a soaking wet tank, accessorized with only a few bangles, a beat face, and manicured nails, Nicole captioned the post, “ONLY YOU CAN GIVE ME THAT FEELING.”

She used hashtags such as “onlyforhim,” “myman,” “myheart,” and “myking” to suggest the snap was for someone in particular.

While Nicole intended to bless only one, others were in line, with cupped hands, waiting for the overflow that may spill into their laps.

One was Roland Martin, owner and host of the “Roland Martin Unfiltered Daily Digital Show.”

The former TV One host and very married man wrote underneath her picture, “Lawd have mercy!!!”

Social media users also jumped into the comments section to offer their perspectives.

“@rolandsmartin please ro ro we know know what you on.”

“@rolandsmartin ikr.”

The 5-foot-10 beauty is known for posting breathtaking images and showing off the hard work that she puts in at the gym training her body.

Also, in the comments, some fans were just impressed by her discipline to stay in such great shape.

“Honey!!!!!!! You don’t even know how you are my body inspiration!!! I really need to be more focused when I go to the gym. Because I’ve been in there for 30 minutes doing stupid shit and then I leave. How do you stay focused!!!????”

“This is five kids and one divorce later. Everyone ain’t able. Respect!”

“Goodt Lawd have mercy! Yea, I’m making sure I keep up the Self Care cause I want to look like this when I get to her age!!”

Eddie Murphy and Nicole Murphy (1995) pic.twitter.com/pPap8RNqYQ — 247 Live Culture (@247LC) October 4, 2023

Nicole Murphy was married to “Coming to America” star and comedian Eddie Murphy for over a decade before they divorced in 2006.

After the split, she was connected with a few other heavyweights, including Michael Jordan and Michael Strahan, which lasted for about seven years. The former supermodel was also involved in a cheating scandal after being spotted kissing actress Lela Rochon’s husband, Antoine Fuqua.

This summer, Nicole soft-launched her new boo: a bald chocolate man who accompanied her to the wedding of her and Eddie’s son Myles Murphy and his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his child, Carly Fink.

