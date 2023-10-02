‘Looking Happy AF In These Streets Now’: Fans Say Jeezy Looks Happier Than Ever Since Filing for Divorce from Jeannie Mai

Jeezy is still living the good life as fans continue to search for clues leading to the demise of his marriage. The rapper is currently going through a divorce from his wife of two years, television personality Jeannie Mai.

To the surprise of many, he pulled the chord on the union, having filed a petition in Fulton County, Georgia, in September. The hip-hop artist said the marriage was irretrievably broken, but even with his personal life in a state of transition, he continues to be seen in good spirits.

He was surrounded by a few “solid individuals” at a golf course in a photo posted to his Instagram account on Oct. 1. Professional golfer Olajuwon Ajanaku, actor Anthony Anderson, Simon Guobadia of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and local metro Atlanta business owners such as Zak Wallace and two others were shown in the image.

“Biggest deals made right there. Hope is was some value there today,” wrote a fan in the comments section, taking notice of the company Jeezy kept. Another person, however, perceived his happiness to be a result of his divorce filing. “Can’t lie my man jeezy looking happy AF in these streets now,” read their comment.

Jeezy (third from the left) is photo with Anthony Anderson, Atlanta businessmen, and professional golfer Olajuwon Ajanaku. Fans say Jeezy looks happier than ever since filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai. Photo: Jeezy/Instagram.

And a third user took a jab at Mai, writing, “She was a gold digger anyways.” Neither Jeezy nor “The Real” cohost have issued public statements about their relationship. Still, some on social media have concluded that Mai may have been the greater source of their issues.

Jeannie Mai said "For me dark meat on the side, White keeps me mean & lean" Jeezy should’ve ran



pic.twitter.com/suVRsElIZd — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) September 15, 2023

Thus far, purported sources have alleged that the parents of 1-year-old daughter Monaco had differing family values and expectations. Another claimed that the couple had been going through a rough patch for months when Jeezy called it quits.

Despite his filing citing that they live in a bona fide state of separation, reports suggest that the soon-to-be exes are still living together in their Atlanta home. In recent public appearances, Jeezy also has been seen wearing his wedding band, leaving some hopeful that reconciliation may be possible.

The divorce reportedly blindsided Mai; court documents obtained by Atlanta Black Star revealed that the “Lose My Mind” artist had been contemplating a separation since June.

The couple was last seen in photographs together around that same time after taking a trip to Vietnam to learn about Mai’s culture. Amid speculation that she was unfaithful to her second husband, she has remained absent from social media, even opting not to wish Jeezy a public birthday on Sept. 28.

