‘I Thought That Was Mariah Carey’: Nick Cannon’s Birthday Post Has Fans Mistaking His Mother for His Ex-Wife

Nick Cannon‘s birthday post has fans doing a double take after many noticed just how much his mother and his ex-wife look alike.

The multi-faceted entertainer turned 43 years old on Sunday, Oct. 8, and he shared several posts on his Instagram account, showing him celebrating the occasion with loved ones.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actor showed fans how he started the day watching his and Brittany Bell‘s three children, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah Cannon, as they made him special birthday cupcakes.

“Even though I’m not big on celebrating myself on this day my children are the best gifts one could ask for! Thank you Gang! Daddy loves you,” Cannon captioned the first post.

He rounded out the festivities, eating Ncredible brand cupcakes with his two eldest children, twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon. The trio was also flanked by Cannon’s mother, Beth Gardner.

“What a way to end this birthday!! With my First Borns and my Momma on her Birthing Day!!” he wrote.

While the “Wild N’ Out” creator celebrated his gifts, fans were busy noticing his mother’s uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

One individual said, “For a second, I thought it was they mama. I’m high,” while another said, “Boy you a lie, that is Mariah!”

Other fans also chimed in to talk about how much Gardner and Carey favor each other.

“That’s why he loved Mariah Carey so much, cause she looks just like his mother.”

“Wow! Your mom looks NCREDIBLE!! She’s beautiful! There is a striking resemblance to Mariah.”

“I thought that was Mariah Carey without makeup.”

“Now i understand the obsession with MARIAH…ahhh, the mommy complex it all makes sense now @nickcannon.”

Cannon and the Grammy-winning vocalist got married in 2008 after just a few weeks of dating. They welcomed their fraternal twins in 2011 and were separated by 2014. While Cannon and Carey have had some rough patches since finalizing their divorce in 2016, the pair has looked like model co-parents on the surface.

That may be easier said than done for Cannon. Unlike Carey, who only has one set of twins, Cannon has added 10 more children to his family.

Aside from sharing Golden, Powerful, and Rise with Brittany Bell, Cannon also shares Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, and Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon with his co-host and radio personality Abby De La Rosa. He also has a son, Legendary Love Cannon, with real estate agent Bre Tiesi; and daughters, Onyx Ice Cole, with photographer LaNisha Cole; and Halo Marie Cannon with social media influencer Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott also had a son named Zen, who sadly passed away at five months old due to brain cancer.

Even though Cannon seems to be stretched so thin with his children and their mothers, he still goes out of his way to praise the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer.

He praised Carey for being his support system between 2012 and 2016 at a time when he made frequent visits to the hospital due to experiencing symptoms of his lupus diagnosis, ranging from blood clots and pulmonary embolisms to kidney failure and losing the ability to walk.

In a recent interview with “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, Cannon said, “I would lay down my life for her today.”

He continued, “She went hard. To be honest, probably wouldn’t even be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors, with me, my stubbornness.”

The “Gigolo” rapper found out he was diagnosed with lupus around the same time that he and Carey were entering a rough patch in their marriage. He said she was integral to his survival during that period.

