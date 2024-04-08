Nick Cannon’s Future Parenting Strategy: Picking Up Chicks with His Daughters While Warning Them Against Dating Men Like Him

Nick Cannon wants his five daughters to date guys who are the complete opposite of him — or become lesbians.

In March 2024, the Hollywood A-lister and polyamorist sat with world-renowned sex, relationship, and family therapist Dr. Laura Berman to talk about relationships on “The Matter of Monogamy” episode of his “Counsel Culture Show.”

During the conversation, the good doctor asked the comedian if he had ever considered how his lifestyle would impact his daughters’ dating decisions.

“Are you going to be OK if your daughters have a relationship like their mothers do with you?” Berman asked.

The father of 11 he shares between six mothers tried to skirt the question, resorting to joking about him being a crappy boyfriend to his multiple partners.

“I see… you’re pretty much saying if my daughter finds a guy like me, will I not shoot him?” the comedian asked before adding, “Nah, he’s getting shot. I don’t want that. But that’s the thing. Hopefully, I give them the game so they see how their daddy is, so they stay away from motherf—s like me.”

The expert explained that it usually doesn’t work that way, stopping short of explaining that psychologically, girls fall for guys just like their dads.

“Ohh no, honey, the opposite is true,” she tells Cannon.

Still joking, Cannon explains he wants his little girls, when they are of dating age, to find someone that is a “square nice guy” like his cameraman, Jerry.

He then keeps the hot takes going, adding, “First of all, I want my daughters to be lesbians. Let’s start there. We can go pick up chicks together, and if that doesn’t work out, I want them to like Jerrys of the world.”

“Girls want a man like their dad,” Berman said. As the Howard graduate protested, she added, “Sorry, well then, you’d better change.

Cannon said he hopes that his daughters will look at their mothers, see what they go through and how their lives are not easy, and make better choices.

TheFlossyInformer reshared the clip on its Instagram page. Immediately, followers weighed in.

“He sounds so stupid and don’t realize he is the first example of a man his daughters and sons see,” one person commented. “He might be disappointed to know that his daughters might end up with men like him and his sons may end up with multiple baby mamas.”

“Why be a man that you won’t want your daughter to be with. That’s weirdo energy,” another wrote. As one other commented, “Wow, I wonder how the mother of his children feel after hearing this revelation.”

One person tossed back, “Always thought the goal was to be a role model to your kids!! This world is f@cked.”

This is not the first time that the duo have sat down to talk about Nick’s children. In 2023, he appeared on Berman’s podcast and talked about how some of his kids were not planned.

One psychological theory behind why daughters choose men like their fathers goes back to a concept developed in the early 1900s by neo-Freudian psychologist Carl Jung, the Electra complex, where daughters fall in love with their dads. Relationship therapist Dr. Judith Wright refined this notion and said to Evie Magazine that it is a very unconscious phenomenon that girls are attracted to guys similar to their dads but it is true.

“You might think that you’re dating the extreme opposite to your father, and yet the unconscious mind finds a way of slipping back to what’s comfortable,” the doctor states.

A YouTube user who watched the full episode echoed both doctors, writing, “Nick Cannon is too old to be this immature. His karma will be his daughters choosing a man just like him smh.”