‘They’ll Always Have the Top Quality of Life’: Nick Cannon Hits Back at Folks Who Don’t ‘Understand’ Why He Wants More Kids After Fathering 12 

Nick Cannon was the latest guest on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast, where he talked about the backlash he receives for fathering 12 children — five of which were born in 2022 alone.

As a father of five, Tyson agreed with the “Wild ’N Out” creator that he can have as many kids as he wants as long as he provides and offers love and care to each child.

“No matter how many children I have, they’ll always have access to the highest quality of life,” said Cannon at the 10:19 mark. “The top schools, the top physicians. Whatever I can provide whether it’s through my money or through what I call ‘real wealth,’ which is my connections.”

The 42-year-old insists all of his children will always be able to do whatever they want and become whomever they want to as they grow older. Despite being trolled or labeled as a “deadbeat,” he said it’s all a part of a much bigger plan.

“It’s all about building your kingdom. Some people not gone understand it,” Cannon explained. “I can’t really worry about people who don’t live my lifestyle.”

The multi-talented entertainer shares his 11 children with six different women and has a reported net worth of $50 million. He has previously admitted that he does not pay child support, nor do any of the mothers receive an “allowance” to support the kids.

“What they need they get it; there’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive,” Cannon stated in March during an appearance on “The Home Team” podcast.

In total, the “Masked Singer” host has welcomed 12 kids since 2011, starting with his twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shared with icon Mariah Carey. He has three kids — Golden, Powerful, and Rise — with Brittany Bell and shares another set of twins, Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also has one child, Legend, with Brie Tiesi, and another son, Onyx, with former model Lanisa Cole.

He and Alyssa Scott shared a son, Zen, who sadly passed away from brain cancer in December 2021. He gave birth to their son, Halo, a year later, in 2022.

The rapper-turned-media mogul often showers his kids’ mothers with lavish and expensive gifts, spending hundreds and thousands of dollars on houses, new cars, vacations, and more. He has adamantly talked about having more kids and even joked that pop star Taylor Swift would be the seventh mother of the Cannon bunch. But for now, fans are encouraging him to use protection.

Y’all think nick cannon is going to have another kid?? — _Justjus (@_JustJus) July 29, 2023

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actor shared a video of himself working out with Jenny Babas, who appears to be an actress and fitness enthusiast on Instagram. In the short clip, Cannon can be seen preparing himself as she jumps on his back while doing lunges.

Fans immediately ran to his comment section after implying the woman might already be pregnant with his 13th child.

“She shouldn’t do that without a condom.”

“Lord she gonna end up pregnant just by riding his back.”

“Asian baby coming soon to a family tree near you Sir.”

“Do we tell her what’s about to happen in 9 months from now?”

However, the year is not over, and some fans believe another announcement about a Cannon baby is slowly on the rise.