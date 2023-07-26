‘Gal Is Somewhere Punching the Air’: Nick Cannon’s Extravagant Gift to One of His Child’s Mothers Has Fans Calling Her His ‘Favorite,’ But Its’ Not Brie Tiesi

Nick Cannon showered one of his child’s mothers with an exorbitant surprise which now has fans calling her his favorite.

“The Masked Singer” host, 42, has children with six different women. But he recently brought the mother of three of his 12 kids, Abby De La Rosa, to tears after gifting her with dozens of roses.

On Friday, July 21, De La Rosa walked into the studio set of Cannon’s new radio show, “The Daily Cannon Show,” where she works beside him, Courtney Bee Bledsoe and Mason Moussette.

As soon as she entered the doors, De La Rosa’s jaws dropped instantly as she stopped right in her tracks.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Photo: @hiabbydelarosa/Instagram

“Stop,” the DJ said in a clip uploaded on Instagram. Cannon kept his composure cool and calm as he asked her, “What?”

De La Rosa then squealed, “What the heck? You’re joking right now.”



“There are red roses literally everywhere in this studio,” Moussette confirmed, while De La Rosa collected herself and planted a kiss on Cannon’s lips.

Holding back tears, De La Rosa expressed, “I’m really emotional right now; for me to come in here to roses it’s insane.” She continued, “I’m just so grateful.”

The 32-year-old also shared the experience with her Instagram fans, writing, “The ‘Just Because’ hits different. Thank you @nickcannon today was magical.”

She then posted a photo of herself surrounded by all of the roses with “De La Rosa,” as her caption.

As expected, social media users bombarded the comments section for “The Daily Cannon Show,” and deemed De La Rosa as the mother who receives special treatment from the “Wild ‘N Out” host.

“She’s the one he’s IN LOVE with.”

“His favorite baby mama and mines too.”

De La Rosa and Cannon share three children together: twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian and a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin.

What y'all think about this???#NickCannon #AbbyDeLaRosa #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/H7ZQEgXOkn — lovelyti (@lovelyti) July 22, 2023

A few commenters decided to bring up other mothers of Cannon’s children. Some remarks included:

“Cute! Now I know That Bre Tiesi gal is somewhere punching the air right now watching this !! Cause she swear this man is HERS first ohh and she has me blocked because she hates when folks go against what ‘she’ believes. Like we don’t have our own opinions. Hey @legendarylovecannon momma (she gone block me again).”

Cannon and the “Selling Sunset” cast member share one son together, 1-year-old Legendary Love.

Another comment suggested that Cannon’s true love who got away was the Grammy-winning singer Mariah Carey.

The user suggested, “Nicks fav baby momma will always be Mariah . He just can’t have her back. So he settles for the other ones.. they’re gorgeous girls but his current favorite is definitely @hiabbydelarosa that bre girl be doing to much. And he don’t really like that vibe. But hey it’s just an opinion.. only HE knows.”

Carey and Cannon were married for six years, and share a set of 12-year-old twins: Monroe and Moroccan.

LaNisha Cole was also brought up in the comments section, “I bet he gets them ALL flowers except for the one Lanisha who got herself a new man and said bump that! But any how Nick modern day pimp N.”



In September 2022, the former “Deal or No Deal” model and the “Drumline” actor shocked the world after announcing on Instagram the arrival of their daughter, Onyx Ice Cole.

Many believe that Cole is Cannon’s least favorite woman whom he procreated with after he left their child out while naming all 12 of his kids on Howard Stern’s radio show.

While fans have their own opinion on which of his child’s mothers Cannon favors most, he has previously voiced on “The Home Team” podcast in March that he’s a natural “provider” for all of the women.