‘Don’t Let That Crown Tilt’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Pens Open Letter to Black Women After Weeks of Backlash Over Their Past Relationship

Kayla Nicole is taking the high road in her first public response to the onslaught of backlash she has received since her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce’s reported budding romance with Taylor Swift became public.

The sports presenter and Kansas City Chiefs star dated off and on for five years before going their separate ways in 2022. During their time together, Nicole was credited with upgrading the Ohio native’s style and gaining him entry into the colloquial “cookout.”

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole pens open letter to Black women after weeks of her name being in headlines. (Photos: @Iamkaylanicole/Instagram; @Killatrav/Instagram)

Rumors that the 34-year-old had his eyes set on the “Eras” singer sparked in July when he attended her concert in Kansas City. Soon afterward, it was reported that he gave her his phone number, and by September she was spotted supporting Kelce alongside his mother at a game. Since then, Nicole’s Instagram comments have been in shambles.

Some of the messages include people writing:

“Does she need some attention cause it’s all on Taylor and Travis now?!? Lol She can wear all the lingerie she wants, but he ain’t coming back!”

“You have a fake azz and you think you did something.”

“Travis went from a hot girl who prob does only fans for money to Taylor Swift. Come on let’s get real on his upgrade lmao.”

Kayla Nicole posted a beautiful & transparent message to Black women. Instead of feeding into the negativity that the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift romance unnecessarily created for her, she used her voice to uplift & connect with many women sharing similar experiences in life. pic.twitter.com/UQjSU0ddgT — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) October 10, 2023

On Oct. 9, she broke her silence in a video-recorded open letter to Black women. She began, “Dear Black Girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love…they’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you’re not enough.”

Nicole listed the insults she’s received, including that she is not wholesome enough, intelligent enough, or successful enough. “They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment because of your Blackness. You should have known better,” said the influencer.

The 31-year-old would go on to remind herself and other Black girls that they are valued even when “they try to quantify your character and touch your boundaries.”

“I know, girl, the rage of the world is loud, but Black girl, your God is louder, and your tribe is stronger,” said Nicole before encouraging them to take up space. “You deserve protection, and your feelings matter solely because you’re a Black girl.”

She received an outpouring of love on the post.

“Love this! The classiest response to all this unnecessary hate she’s been receiving lately,” read a comment.

“Class and grace personified,” wrote another fan.

“Kayla didn’t deserve not one ounce of the hatred she has received in these recent weeks…Don’t let that crown tilt,” read another.

Prior to dating Nicole, the football player was with Maya Benberry, a contestant on his E! dating show “Catching Kielce,” in 2016. The romance only lasted a few months, but like Nicole, she faced backlash for the interracial relationship.

Benberry responded to the news of Kelce and Swift dating by issuing a warning to the singer that he has an alleged past of cheating. On the other hand, Nicole already has plenty of hopeful suitors like Rick Ross shooting their shot.

