‘My Belief System Had Been Shaken’: Devon Franklin’s Shocking Confession to Nick Cannon on Why Pre-Engagement, Pre-Marital and Ongoing Counseling With Megan Good Couldn’t Save Their Marriage

Nick Cannon is a man who wears many hats. While he remains the host of America’s longest-running hip-hop variety show, “Wild ’N Out,” he also has a film and television production company, a radio show, and at one time was a Radio Shack executive as well as a game show host. Cannon now has a talk show called the “Counsel Culture Show.”

His guest for one of his latest episodes, which airs on Monday, March 18, is Devon Franklin, the Pastor once married to actress Meagan Good.

Pastor DeVon Franklin and Nick Cannon discuss life after divorce. (Photos: @Counsel Culture Show/YouTube)

Both Cannon and Franklin talked about what they had in common: marriages that came to an end. As they talked about, it seems that the two Black men have walked away from those relationships with some hurt but also some lessons.

“You know we both can relate,” Cannon says in a clip dropped to promote the episode. “Two brothers that have had high-profile relationships … that ended in divorce. I am now someone who was part of an unsuccessful marriage and I still have to keep it pushing.”

The former child star who was once married to Mariah Carey asked, “How did you deal with that?”

Thoughtfully, Franklin answered the host, disagreeing with how he characterized the dissolution of his union.

“I wouldn’t say it was unsuccessful because maybe it did exactly what it was designed to do. So that also was a perspective that I had to kind of learn as I went through my healing,” he explained.

“I felt vulnerable,” Franklin continued. “I felt like my belief system had been shaken. We did four months of pre-engagement counseling, then months of premarital counseling, and then counseling throughout.”

“And then wrote a book,” Cannon interjected, referring to Franklin and Good’s best-selling 2015 book “The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.”

“For me, when you look at heartbreak, it’s really ‘hope break,’ and what I mean by that is that in our heart we hold hopes of what we want to see happen or what we believe will happen when it comes to marriage. Our heart hopes that this is going to last in the way that we intended when we said I do.”

The Wait by Devon Franklin & Meagan Good is an excellent, informative book. It talks about the practice of effectively waiting, finding the love of your life and the life you love. 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/TpQ6xuytJJ — Isabella 💕 (@AsianBella_XO) June 18, 2019

In December 2021, Franklin filed for divorce from Good, citing “irreconcilable differences,” although they had been separated for four months prior to his filing.

They had been in a relationship for a total of 11 years. Later that same month, the two released a joint statement stating that “there’s no one at fault.”

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected…We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal,” both wrote in a post on their separate Instagram pages.

While it was Franklin who filed the paperwork to end the marriage, he has publicly admitted to mourning their relationship, and he’s used the heartbreak that he felt in his sermon series.

Good has moved on and is now dating troubled actor Jonathan Majors, who was recently convicted of misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment of a now-former girlfriend. The “Eve’s Bayou” star stood by Majors during his court dates in the domestic violence case, prompting him to compare her to Coretta Scott King.

In a recent interview, Good said that she is beyond happy in her new love.

Cannon has also mentioned that he thinks about his marriage to pop star Mariah Carey, whom he started dating and married in 2008, They had twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in 2011, separated in 2014, and ultimately divorced in 2016.

On an episode of his self-titled network talk show, Cannon talked about his 2022 song “Alone” and how people thought it was about him wanting to reconcile with the “Honey” singer.

“Everybody was saying that this was my song to try to get Mariah back. I know that’s impossible,” he joked.

Nick Cannon should have stayed with Mariah Carey and their beautiful kids 😍 pic.twitter.com/qAdTgA5Zys — Kathy Dove (@movie_gal_10) August 1, 2022

The “Drumline” actor added that the song was about him losing his “dream girl.”

He said, “The song is really about reflection, the process of when somebody, and men we do this a lot, where you realize ‘I really messed up. I had probably the greatest situation.’ I had my dream girl, and I messed it up.”

It seems that at least for a few years, Carey was someone else’s dream girl. After breaking up with Cannon, she started dating Bryan Tanaka. While the two lasted for seven years, the pair split in late 2023, as previously reported.