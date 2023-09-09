‘Baby Number 2 Coming’: Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon’s Vacation Pictures Have Many Speculating If the Actor Has Found His Number 1

One of the many mothers of Nick Cannon’s children showed off the pair on vacation, and people are saying Cannon might be playing favorites.

Nick Cannon and Brie Tiese, mother of Cannon’s son Legendary, pictured on vacation in Mexico. IG/Brie BreTiese

Bre Tiese, mother of Cannon’s son Legendary Cannon, made a post on Instagram of the pair having the time of their life in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The pictures show Cannon and Tiesi playing around in an infinity pool. She tagged Cannon on an interesting spot of the picture, her butt, and put the caption “Smile for me daddyyy [tongue out emoji]”.

Tiese also made a highlight Reel, so fans of the duo could watch the pair’s vacation in Mexico. The videos detailed the extravagant resort that the parents stayed in. It also shows a moonlit private dinner that the two enjoyed as fireworks erupted.

People who saw the romantic post claimed that Tiese had taken the top spot as Cannon’s No. 1.

“It seems like he’s always with her out of all the rest of them. I’m happy for them.”

“She’s the favorite baby mom, don’t argue with me.”

“I know the other baby mamas r mad. Baby number 2 coming.”

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” frontman joined in the discourse as well, commenting hearts and smiley faces under the post. That is as far as Cannon went to acknowledge the vacation. If you take a quick peek at Cannon’s Instagram, there would be no indication that he left the country recently.

That is not to say that Cannon hasn’t helped feed the speculation that Tiese is his favorite. Out of all his babies’ mothers, the “Selling Sunset” star has made the most recent appearances on his Instagram page.

At the time of this writing, the first tagged post on Cannon’s page is a skit the pair did using audio from the 2009 Wayans movie “Dance Flick,” where Cannon acts like he is picking up his son, just to put him back in his mother’s arms. Comedian Mike Ruga commented on the post “You got way more stops to make !! [laughing emojis].”

Tiese is No. 5 out of six mothers for Cannon, and she is one of only two that only had one child. Their son Legendary was born in 2022, which turned out to be a very busy year for the “Wild ‘N Out” creator. Cannon made a trip to the delivery room five times that year for his children Rise Messiah Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, Halo Marie Cannon, Legendary Love Cannon, and Onyx Ice Cole.

That highly productive year raised Cannon’s number of children to twelve. The business mogul has gone back and forth between saying he was celibate and getting a vasectomy, to welcoming multiple new babies at a time. Because of this no one would be surprised if we see Tiesi sporting a little bump in a couple of months.

