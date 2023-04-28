‘Mariah Somewhere Laughing and Embarrassed’: Fans Call Out Nick Cannon for Fumbling Mariah Carey After He Says Ime Udoka ‘Fumbled Nia Long’

Nick Cannon may have reached a breaking point when it comes to taking jabs about his failed marriage to Mariah Carey.

Mariah, 54, and the former child actor were married for six years. They separated in late 2014, and by the top of January 2015, divorce papers had been filed. The dissolution of their marriage was finalized in 2016. The former partners share two children, 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

(From left) Morrocan, Mariah Carey, Monroe, and Nick Cannon. (Photos: Mariah Carey’s Instagram, Nick Cannon’s Instagram0

On April 24, the ever-busy entrepreneur launched his new show, “The Daily Cannon,” on Amazon’s AMP platform with co-hosts Mason Moussette, Courtney Bee Bledsoe, and DJ Abby De la Rosa, with whom he shares three children.

Days into the show’s run, his ex-wife’s name came up during a discussion about Ime Udoka being clowned for ruining his longtime relationship with Nia Long. “When you fumble somebody like Nia Long, you gotta get these jokes,” said Cannon, 42. Bledsoe, who is also a cast member of “Wild ’N Out,” quipped, “I mean, you fumbled Mariah.”

Without missing a beat, Cannon responded, “Did I? Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah.” Moussette opted not to join in on the playful, heated banter but did note that fighting words were being exchanged. “I don’t know. I just know you not with her, so it’s a fumble,” said Bledsoe. Cannon then suggested that “maybe she fumbled me.”

His quick-witted comeback sent fans into a frenzy. They commented:

“Mariah somewhere laughing and embarrassed.”

“He fumbled Mariah because he kept her name in his mouth. He went on a whole Mariah cry tour……… Devils advocate maybe she did fumble him and that’s why he’s spreading low and spreading wide (in Ms. Evelyn Braxton voice).

“He fumbled MC and created a whole line-up.”

Cannon said in an interview with People magazine last year that he was no longer open to a traditional marriage but he would be willing to have a private ceremony without the paperwork. Like he has in countless other interviews, he had nothing but positive remarks to say about Carey, whom he considers a best friend.

“That, to me, was one of the greatest experiences of my life, and for that to come to an end as well, why would I go back if I couldn’t make that work out right,” he said. The former daytime talk show host has, however, gone on to welcome 10 more children with five different women.

As for the “Always Be My Baby” songstress, speculative fans think she may have marriage on the brain. “I see her dude Tanaka ain’t fumbling tho,” wrote one commenter. Carey and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have been together since 2016.

Her recent shedding of 50 pounds has many wondering if she is preparing to tie the knot with the choreographer and creative director. If a wedding is in fact in the works, this will mark her third trip down the aisle; her first marriage to music executive Tommy Mottola ended after five years in 1998.