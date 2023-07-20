‘I See Why Nick Cannon Can’t Get Over Her’: Mariah Carey Shows Off Her ‘Snatched’ Waist In New Video Months After 50-Pound Weight Loss

At 54 years old, Mariah Carey continues to leave her fans agog over her good looks and moves as she indirectly teaches the young girls a thing or two about fabulosity.

In a recent TikTok video, the pop-R&B singer who holds the record for the most multi-platinum albums among Black recording artists and is the most commercially successful Black female solo artist ever playfully lip-synced her hit song “Touch My Body.”

Her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, joined her and he glam squad for assistance as they touched up her makeup while she finished a phone call.

(From left) Moroccan Cannon, Mariah Carey, Monroe Cannon. (Photo: @mariahcarey/Instagram)

A 43-second clip shows the Grammy winner confidently rocking a denim bralette and unzipped skin-tight jeans, both of which complemented her toned body, signature smile, and honey-brown colored hair.

Carey captioned the post, “Why not? Jumping on the trend of my own song lol #touchmybody.”

Two members of her team can be seen playfully doing the viral dance to her song, alongside her 12-year-old twins, who also displayed their cool dance moves.

Her 8.2 million fans went crazy, noting how good she looked. One TikToker wrote, “She looks amazing. Can we make the jeans not zipping a trend, so that I don’t need to buy new ones when mine don’t. I know hers will but mine won’t.”

Carey’s video made it on Instagram, thanks to The Shade Room, whose comment section was flooded with more praises about her body and others who reminded fans that her classic songs are always trending on social media.

“Every other month a Mariah classic sparks a new trend. That’s legendary!”

“Talk about a TIMELESS musician especially with songs 10+ years old becoming viral in todays over saturated market. She is the GOAT, I mean lamb.”

Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to bring up her ex-husband Nick Cannon, the father of her two children.

“I’m still shocked this lady even gave Nick Cannon a chance and he fumbled!”

“I see why Nick Cannon can’t get over her.”

“While Nick is going viral for having babies, she’s going viral for staying snatched!”

“When you were a wife at one point so you don’t have no baby daddy drama.”

Mariah Carey and her kids, Roc & Roe, at the premiere of Apple TV’s #Spirited last night 📸 pic.twitter.com/nrLvJr2BFx — Jess {fan acc} (@britneyxmariah) November 8, 2022

Cannon and “The Emancipation of Mimi” singer were married from 2008 to 2016. Since then the “Wild ‘N Out” creator has welcomed 10 more children with five different women.

This comes after a supposed insider purportedly leaked to RadarOnline that the actor and comedian wants to get back with his ex-wife.

“Everyone knows Nick wants to get back with Mariah, but she wants no part of him or his messy personal life,” the source said, adding that his attempts to win her back over the years have failed.

Neither party has responded to this report, but fans can infer Carey is doing just fine with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The two have been dating since 2016 and, according to the outlet, she recently lost 50 pounds ahead of their rumored wedding.