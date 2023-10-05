‘Ray J Got Legendary Bodies’: Jackée Harry Stuns Fans After Learning She Hooked Up with Ray J in Resurfaced Clip

A resurfaced clip from “The Real” is reminding viewers of Ray J‘s past as a wild boy.

Ray J, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., has been married to his wife Princess Love, since 2016. The pair shares two children, Melody Love Norwood and Epik Ray Norwood. While they seem like a happy couple, the Norwoods have filed for divorce three times. Ultimately, they found a way to work out their differences and called off their separations each time.

Before Love made Ray J an honest man, no one believed the bachelor would settle down. This was not due to a lack of relationships, though, because Ray J may have been one of Hollywood’s most famous ladies’ men ever.

Ray J has been linked to megastars such as Lil’ Kim and Whitney Houston, the latter of whom he dated right before her untimely death. Ray J also is credited with making Kim Kardashian famous due to their “leaked” sex tape.

He was also involved with video vixens like Tila Tequila and Karrine “Superhead” Steffans. Ray J’s relationship with Steffans led to some friction between the “One Wish” singer and Bobby Brown. Brown was seeing Steffans during the time Ray J was dating Houston.

Jackée Harry implies that she was with Ray J in a resurfaced “The Real” clip. (Photo:@jackeeharry @rayj/Instagram)

Steffans said that Ray J called her and asked if the “My Prerogative” singer was staying with her. When Steffans confirmed that he was, Ray J told Steffans, “Tell him I f–ked both of his chicks, you and now his wife.”

While most people thought they knew every woman on Ray J’s roster, a clip of Jackée Harry talking about the “I Hit It First” rapper has shocked fans the most.

Harry was a guest on a 2014 episode of “The Real,” where she played a game to see what type of man she liked based on a list of eligible celebrity bachelors. The first picture that came up was of Ray J, and Harry’s response shocked the panel and audience.

Harry said, “I hate to tell you this, but I’ve already had Ray J.”

“He loves older women, though,” Harry added. “Y’all know that. And he’s a nice young man. We did a movie together called ‘The Coalition.’ We had a ball.”

Harry continued, “He’s very sophisticated. Very, very sophisticated.”

Social media fans reacted to Harry’s admission by discussing how crazy Ray J’s dating history was.

“One thing Ray J didn’t do was discriminate.”

“Ray J got a Pootie Tang type roster. Just got all the gym badges!”

“Nah Ray J got legendary bodies I can’t even lie.”

“Ray J walked so Pete Davidson could run.”

The post that brought back the Harry clip also included photos of Ray J with the late Joan Rivers and former “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson. There is no proof that Ray J and Anderson dated, but he and Rivers made a “tape” together. Rivers, who was 80 at the time, enlisted Ray J to make a spoof of his sex tape with Kim Kardashian to get some publicity for her show “Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?”

