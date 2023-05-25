‘She Thinks She’s Right’: Fans React After Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West’s ‘Shenanigans’ Will be More Damaging to Their Kids Than Her Adult Tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian’s recent comments about the erratic outbursts and behavior from her ex-husband, Kanye West, have caused an uproar on social media.

The successful socialite and her family were back on viewers’ television screens following the third-season premiere of their reality TV show, “The Kardashians,” on Hulu.

Kim Kardashian faces backlash after comparing her adult tape to Kanye West’s erratic behavior. (Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram)

During the episode, Kim vented to her momager, Kris Jenner, about Ye’s past public rants, which included online harassment and allegations he made about the SKIMS founder, her loved ones and family members.

“Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, like, I never comment; I never post,” she said.

As she reflected on some of Kanye’s “most insane narratives,” Kim mentioned her infamous adult film with singer Ray J stating that Ye, “Brings it up all over town. All over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again.”

The 42-year-old’s leaked tape ultimately catapulted her career and laid the foundation for her many entrepreneurial moves. She finds the unforgettable act to be minuscule in comparison to her ex-husband’s explosive behavior.

“All of his shenanigans, I don’t even know what the f–k to call it,” Kim started, “is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be.”

The former couple shares four children together, including two daughters; 9-year–old North West and 5-year-old Chicago West, along with two sons: 7-year-old Saint West and 4-year-old Psalm West.

As expected, the lawyer-in-training’s conversation was plastered online where several commenters on Twitter either concurred or strongly refuted her statement.

“She’s not lying. Onlyfans parent content creators exist in 2023 lol. Her children are eating because of that tape and she’s made something good out of it. Kanye tho, he’s having public mental breakdowns and ignoring all the help.”

She’s not lying. Onlyfans parent content creators exist in 2023 lol. Her children are eating because of that tape and she’s made something good out of it. Kanye tho, he’s having public mental breakdowns and ignoring all the help 💔 — BoredApe6328.eth 🍌 (@DaybedNFT) May 25, 2023

“The sad part is that she thinks she’s right.”

“Idk about that one ..”



“She’s right. But misogyny will prevail in this conversation.”

Between 2006 and 2007, Kardashian and actor-singer Ray J dated. After their breakup, Ray J was accused of releasing the salacious tape that helped propel the Kardashian family to fame.

During a rant on Instagram Live, he shared receipts and contracts as proof Jenner was involved in leaking the tape, and claimed there was a second tape. He also showed text messages between him and West to prove the “Gold Digger” artist attempted to attain the second tape on behalf of his then-estranged wife.

Per previous reports, Kim filed for divorce from the 24-time Grammy winner in February 2021. A little over a year later, she officially became a single woman and by November 2022 their divorce was finalized.

Since splitting, both public figures have been in high-profile relationships. Kim found herself in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson for nine months, calling it off in August 2022. While she’s currently back on the market, Kanye is reportedly married to his architectural designer, Bianca Censori.

The two allegedly had a private ceremony in January.