Ray J Goes Silent on the ‘Gram After Princess Love Announces Couple’s Fourth Divorce Attempt

After seven years of marriage, it seems that Princess Love and Ray J are calling it quits.

Love, on behalf of herself and her husband, took to social media to share with her 3.8 million followers that they have mutually decided to part ways. Her post emphasized that this decision came after “much reflection, discussion, and counseling.”

“Dear Friends and Family,” the Instagram post began, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.”

Princess Love reveals she and Ray J are filing what is their fourth divorce petition between the two of them. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage; @princesslove/Instagram)

She continued, “We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

The two asked for “understanding, support, and respect” and privacy as they figured out the logistics of the dissolution of their marriage. Besides property, businesses, and other assets, the couple have two children, daughter Melody Love, born in 2018, and son Epik Ray, born in 2020.

“Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead. We are confident that with time, understanding, and the support of our loved ones, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience,” the note ended.

Princess Love also turned off her comments on Instagram. Meanwhile, Ray J has wiped his page clean, removing all posts except for his video reels.

This is the fourth time since tying the knot in 2016 that the two reality stars have filed for divorce.

In May 2020, Love filed for divorce from the “One Wish” singer. She turned around two months later in July 2020 and requested to have the divorce filing dismissed.

The second time divorce was on the table was just two months later in September 2020. This time, Ray J filed for divorce. The pair would unite and reconcile in February 2021 to request the divorce filing to be dismissed again. The dismissal was granted in March 2021.

Months later, Ray J filed for divorce in October 2021. A year and a half would pass, and it would seem that the two started to their love thing back.

In January 2023, he took to his Instagram and made a video to share that the two, yet again, were reconciling. “Had to get my wife back and start fresh,” he said.

“I love my family!! I’ll fight over and over for life for my family and kids!! – I’ll put it all on the line for my children to be happy and safe and close to me 24/7!!!” he wrote.

Ray J nd kids pic.twitter.com/r1YPTdL8D7 — #1 NaNa (@davis855803) May 29, 2022

The former “Moesha” star requested the retraction of that filing, and in March 2023, the L.A. Superior Court granted the dismissal “without prejudice,” indicating that either party could still choose to revisit the proceedings if they wanted.

The world was introduced to Ray J and Princess Love’s relationship in 2014 on the VH1 “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.” During the first few seasons, the viewer was able to see Princess Love tolerate her husband’s bad behavior.

The Raycon businessman knew that his behavior was bad and said in an interview, “The first few seasons I was terrible. I was embarrassed to be who I am.”

One terribly embarrassing moment took place after the two got into an argument and Ray J appeared to push Princess Love and she fell into a pool. He would later apologize for his action and promise to be better in the future.

When Ray J pushed Princess Love in the pool and walked off like nothing happened. They’re married with two kids now. What a love story…😭 #LHHHpic.twitter.com/0zQaf4Arsv https://t.co/RKCg4PM5Un — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) December 29, 2020

“I used the show every year to either watch myself do bad or see myself enhance and upgrade,” Ray J once confessed, believing that he could course-correct on his own.

VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” continues to play a role in their relationship, even in the most recent episodes.

In this season’s storyline, it seems that Love’s newfound independence and success in the poker landscape is an issue for Ray J. Over the past year, she has not only learned how to play poker but has won a tournament. The mom of two competed in the Celebrity Poker Tour Invitational II, which featured 73 invite-only participants.

She emerged as the winner, claiming a prize of $20,000, as well as a custom-engraved bottle of LOUIS XIII cognac and two engraved Baccarat crystal glasses, according to Poker News.

Ray J says in the clip he doesn’t like that she is so invested in the space. Meanwhile, she wants to stay out and play to prep for the next tournament, adding that he’s only mad she finally has something for herself.

When he asked Love how long she thought she would be playing cards, she easily said, “6 or 7 more hours.”

Ray J said that he didn’t like that and the main reason was because she was always around so many men — spending all of her time with them.

Neither party has shared what straw broke the camel’s back. But fans are speculating.

“Sis got her duckets up and said We done,” one person said, while another threw out, “S—t won that poker tournament and said it’s time to bounce lol.”

Those who weren’t trying to see why Love and Ray J are splitting are also struggling to see if this is real after they called it quits “For the billionth time.”

“They been divorcing longer than they been married,” one comment read, asking, “How do we change the channel.”

Another agreed that they were tired on this story and joked, “If I had one wish, I would never see this again.”