‘She Was 19 and He Was 31’: Fans Debate If Beyoncé Was ‘Groomed’ After She Claims Jay-Z ‘Taught’ Her ‘How to be a Woman’ In Resurfaced Clip 

Power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z are often viewed as hip-hop’s “Bonnie & Clyde,” which is why fans have kept their eyes on the couple for decades.

Jay and the former Destiny’s Child singer first met in the early 2000s when she was singing with the popular girl group. The “Crazy In Love” duo began dating in 2001 and secretly wed years later in 2008. He is 11 years her senior, which has always been a topic of discussion on social media.

A resurfaced clip from Jay-Z’s birthday in 2006 recently circulated online, which shows Beyoncé expressing her gratitude for the “Holy Grail” rapper while holding a glass of wine.

“You’ve taught me so many things. I was 20 years old when we first started dating. You taught me how to be a woman, you taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend,” she said. “You’ve given me so much in life … and … this is, it’s not enough. It’s not enough I can give you.”

Fans debate whether or not Beyonce was “groomed” after she claims Jay-Z “taught” her “how to be a woman” in resurfaced clip. (Photos: @beyonce/Instagram)

The “Yoncé” singer continued, “I just want you to be happy and every year I’m even more in love with you and I want to spend every day of my life with you. Happy birthday and I thank God for you every day!”

In no time, X users began a back and forth about their age difference, sparking claims that Jay-Z “groomed” her. As noted by multiple outlets, Beyoncé has admitted they met when she was 18 during a 2008 interview with Seventeen, but didn’t begin dating until she was 19. At the time, Jay-Z was 31.

“I really don’t believe that you will love the same thing when you’re 20 as you do at 30. So that was my rule: Before the age of 25, I would never get married,” she reportedly said.

Regardless, social media users were still stuck on the “Renaissance” singer admitting he taught her to be a woman.”

“That is a very wild statement. Why did your man teach you how to be a woman instead of your own mother?”

“I mean she was kinda groomed so..”

“She was 19 and he was 31. He had no business dating her. This is why they kept it under wraps not because they are “private.”

Beyoncé telling Jay Z “You taught me how to be a woman” is crazyy 🤔🥴 pic.twitter.com/W4vxQJqpQ8 — Banjee Barbie (@BoujeeNBanjee) October 3, 2023

Some people claim they can “relate” to Bey’s celebratory speech, claiming that her statement about Jay teaching her “how to be a woman” was misinterpreted.

“i think this is sooo beautiful, it sounds like he taught her how to naturally be soft with a man as a woman & what it means to feel good as a woman when connected to a man,” wrote one individual.

“You won’t get it if a man has never provided, protected & stepped up for you in a way that you allowed you to operate in your feminine energy as a woman…”

Here’s what others who agreed had to say:

“Reaching. If he said “you taught me how to be a man” this wouldn’t be a discussion.”

“It wasn’t crazy to drop the rent money on the concerts but her appreciating her husband is where the line is drawn.”

“This pre-lemonade Beyoncé lol imma let this slide.”

“The fact that he cheated on her makes it even worse.”

Jay-Z admitted his infidelity in their marriage on his album “4:44,” which was brought to light on Bey’s 2016 album, “Lemonade.”

In a variety of visuals as well as a short HBO special, Beyoncé referred to someone as “Becky with the good hair.” Though it has never been confirmed who said “Becky” is, fans have speculated that it was actress Gwyneth Paltrow, former Roc Nation singer Rita Ora or fashion designer Rachel Roy.

Regardless of the rumors and Jay-Z’s cheating past, he and Beyoncé have gone on to welcome three children. Their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, was born in 2012, and twins, Rumi and Sir, in 2019.