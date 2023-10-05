‘What If Your Daughter Was Getting Ignored’: Black Twitter Comes for Serena Williams’ Husband for Not Speaking Up Sooner Over Resurfaced Video of Black Girl Getting Ignored at Medal Ceremony

Alexis Ohanian, the husband to Serena Williams, is under fire after he admitted he “waited” to use his platform to blast an Irish gymnast and the organization behind her for ignoring one Black child and celebrating all the other white girls on her team.

The incident happened over a year ago, but a resurfaced video clip shows a Black girl getting skipped over during a medal ceremony as she watched her Caucasian teammates get red ribbons dropped around their necks.

In response, Gymnastics Ireland has issued an apology after a video of the seemingly racist slight went viral, and multiple celebrities like Simone Biles voiced their outrage at how the young tumbler was treated.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist said the young girls’ parents reached out to her after the video began circulating online. “It broke my heart to see,” she said.

To make her feel better about what happened, Biles sent a short video last year, adding, “There is no room for racism in any sport or at all.”

She never went public with the private gesture of affirmation.

🩷 when this video was circulating, her parents reached out. It broke my heart to see, so I sent her a little video 🩷



there is no room for racism in any sport or at all !!!! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 23, 2023

Gymnastics Ireland released a statement on Monday, Sept. 25, that said in part, “We would like to unreservedly apologize to the gymnast and her family for the upset that has been caused by the incident at the GymStart event in March 2022. We are also sorry that what has happened since that date has caused further upset,” it continued.

The matter caused such an outrage that Serena’s husband “waited” before taking to his X account to congratulate the decorated Olympian for speaking out — even as he admitted that though he knew about it, he was waiting for all the facts.

“I waited to comment on this because a part of me wanted to believe there was some missing piece of the story that would explain why it looked so wrong. “There wasn’t,” he tweeted. “And this happened ages ago with no apology until this clip went viral. Good on @Simone_Biles.”

I waited to comment on this because a part of me wanted to believe there was some missing piece of the story that would explain why it looked so wrong. There wasn't. And this happened ages ago with no apology until this clip went viral. Good on @Simone_Biles 🏅 https://t.co/nW0uRMU9XA — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) September 30, 2023

X users went out of their way to wave the red flag on the Brooklyn native’s sensitivity to race issues, particularly since he is a man of German and Armenian descent raising two young Black daughters.

“There was never any missing part, I’m afraid. Being married to a black woman, I am sure you have become much more aware of what black people, in a predominantly white environment, often face,” one person commented.

“Not to be mean but as a parent to Black children you’re going to have to realise that ‘waiting for a piece of information’ is harmful because a lot of the it really is just plain racism,” another person replied. “Don’t feel bad for jumping to racism first because way more often than not you will be right.”

Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.



I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical… pic.twitter.com/AUwvt8JprI — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) August 22, 2023

Another wrote, “What if your daughter was getting ignored in place of all white people receiving recognition?”

Some individuals chose to direct their attention and frustrations at the Reddit co-founder’s tennis champion-playing wife.

“@serenawilliams please make sure your children come to you because this man you’re married to will be of no help to them in affirming themselves,” one person remarked.

Yet a few claimed “fake outrage,” not seeing an issue with Ohanian’s remarks or the fact that he waited as wrong.

“Fake outrage,” one person wrote. “It’s nothing wrong with wanting the facts first.”

Attached to his tweet was a clip of the girls’ parents during an interview with BBC News. “It’s more like they blamed her for being black,” said the mother, while the father, who recorded the video, added, “It was very uncomfortable. I actually yelled from far.”

The parents allege that an apology only came 18 months after the public outcry because “the world wanted” an apology, according to the mother, “because we cried for so long.”

“We kind of told her regardless of your skin colour, people shouldn’t treat you differently,” added the mother.

The girls’ parents shared that they were grateful that “an iconic figure” such as Biles would reach out in support of their daughter.