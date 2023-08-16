‘He Is Fighting for the Relationship’: Fans Applaud Ray J for Pouring Into His Marriage After He Surprises Wife Princess Love with Extragavant Gift to Celebrate Their Seven-Year Anniversary

R&B singer Ray J and Princess Love have been celebrating quite a few milestones over the past few days.

In addition to starring in the season 5 premiere of VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” on Aug. 14, Princess turned 39 years old. To make the weekend even more special, the two lovebirds celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Princess Love and Ray J visit the SiriusXM Studios on March 29, 2018, in New York City. (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

To make the triple occasion extra special, the “One Wish” singer bought his wife a white Maybach truck with white rims.

Love nearly cried after opening the car door to discover another gift inside the car in a video that appears to be taken by fellow “LHH: MIA” star Bobby Lytes, who can be heard yelling for excitement in the background.

“I’m obsessed for you,” said “LHH: ATL” star Erica Mena after Love revealed that her second gift was a light blue Hermes Birkin bag.

Fans could not help but root for Ray J, recalling the very public struggles the couple has gone through in efforts to stay together.

“Awww she definitely deserves this and more, Ray growing up at 45.”

“At the end of the day they got years in and kids together he gone always make sure she good.”

“Blacklove is such a beautiful thing!!”

“Gifts says he is fighting for the relationship.”

Princess loved her truck and her new designer bag, both of which she showed off in a video on her Instagram page.

Ray J didn’t just get her the truck but also uploaded a series of posts on his Instagram page to celebrate their love.

“Happy 7th Anniversary Prinky!!” Ray J wrote in one post on Aug. 13. “Our journey hasn’t always been easy, but the fact that we’ve overcome challenges and stayed together shows you how strong our love is! You are my partner in every sense, and I will never forget the love and commitment that brought us to this beautiful milestone.”

In another post, the very next day, he caption read: “HAPPY BDAY MY LOVE!!! – YOU DERSEVE ALL THE BLESSINGS AND SO MANY MORE! YOUR A GREAT WIFE , MOTHER , AND BEST FRIEND!!! LOVE YOU. EVERYBODY PLEASE WISH MY WIFE A #happybirthday — HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRINKY!!”

The picture had the beauty dressed in a red tulle dress. She responded to her post by jumping into his comment section.

“I LOVE YOU HUSBAND! Thank you for making this day so special! Turn up time,” Love wrote.

The most recent post the “Moesha” star shared with fans featured the mother of his two children on an exotic trip in Puerto Rico, posing next to her new Birkin bag.

Both reality stars have been putting effort into their relationship, and they were seen holding hands at the BET Awards in June 2023. Onstage at the event, Ray openly expressed his love for Princess, addressing the men who had been sliding into her DMs before they mended their relationship. The “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” explained that they got together after “becoming best friends” again.

Fans started to notice the warmth as the two dropped off their kids on their first day of school later that month. Fans even floated the idea that Princess might be pregnant.

Another move that the two are making is their plan to step away from reality television to embark on a “new chapter” of their lives. The couple share a five-year-daughter, Melody, and a four-year-old son, Epik.

