Ray J Plays Coy After Wife Princess Love Is Caught on Video with ‘Star Wars’ Actor Amid Divorce Announcement

Fans are buzzing over a 50-second clip of Princess Love and an actor from “Star Wars” circulating online, which has many believing the reality star may have actually moved on since filing for divorce.

Love and her estranged husband, Ray J, have filed for divorce now a total of four times during their nine-year marriage. It’s unclear if the two are truly separating this time, but Love looked very cozy in a viral video with actor John Boyega.

Ray J looks stunned after watching a video of his wife Princess Love dancing with “Star Wars” actor John Boyega. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS; @johnboyega/Instagram)

Video footage shows the mother of two and Boyega doing karaoke at Station 1640 in Los Angeles. The person who recorded the video told the publication the two were hanging out at a table as if they were a couple.

Social media trolls have noticed that the two started following each other on Instagram but it’s unclear how long they have been Internet friends. Regardless, people seem to like them as a couple.

“Princess Love with John Boyega??? Love that for her sawry,” one person tweeted.

“This is a major upgrade. Good for Princess!” one person joked on Instagram, while another said, “Ray J somewhere in the corner singing ‘if I had one wish.’”

“Love this for her,” one person wrote in all caps, adding, “She held on to that bs relationship too long! That’s right! Move on sis!”

Fans are not the only ones who approve. So does Ray J. When the subject was brought up to him by Angela Yee on her “Way Up With Yee” show, he pretended that he needed his glasses to view the video on Yee’s computer. “I just wanna see,” first asked, “I just wanna see. I just want to be able to see if he is a good guy. Is he a good guy? In he a nice guy? Is he a nerdy guy?”

After getting a good look at Boyega, the “One Wish” singer gave a hearty clap before adding, “He seems like a good dude.”

Love announced to her 3.8 million followers that she and Ray J were divorcing at the end of February. According to her post, the former couple, who have filed divorce papers before being married, came to the decision “after much reflection, discussion, and counseling.”

“We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being,” the note read in part. “While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

The pair, in separate instances, said that they did things in their marriage to make each other happy even when it didn’t fulfill their personal needs. They welcomed a daughter Melody Love, in May 2018, and son Epik Ray, in January 2020.

Ray J, during an interview with “The Breakfast Club” hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Jess Hilarious and DJ Envy earlier this week, said he was willing to sacrifice his happiness for his children.

“Happiness is important, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “But for me … if my kids are happy then I don’t care about happiness.”

While Brandy’s younger brother understands the importance of his children being able to see their parents happy, he would rather stay in the relationship so there is an appearance of stability for the young ones.

“I’m willing to not be happy to be around my kids every day,” he said to a room filled with others saying that’s not sound thinking.

The singer-turned-businessman, set to launch his Tronix Network with new shows like “Inside the Network” starring Ray J, “Going on a Safaree” with Safaree, and “House of Blueface” featuring rapper Blueface, responded with the rationale behind his choice to remain in an unhappy marriage for the sake of the children.

“If you say you’re gonna die for your kids … but you won’t sacrifice your happiness for them, that doesn’t add up,” he concluded.

When asked by Charlamagne if he wanted to get divorced, Ray J replied, “I’m really happy,” before saying he doesn’t know what divorce really means but that he wants to protect Love.

The divorce is seemingly played out in episodes of “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood,” and most recently on “Love and Hip Hop: Miami.” On reality TV is where they revealed some things about their romantic life and in one clip, while arguing about Ray J’s infidelity, he inferred that they participated in threesomes.

“Anything I’ve ever done, you’ve done it with me,” he snapped at Love.

“There’s been times where it’s like, I love Ray so much, I tried to do the whole, threesome thing, because you don’t have to go outside of the relationship, I can be fun too,” Princess said during a confessional clip. “But, nothing is ever enough for Ray.”

When The Shade Room reposted the clip with the headline “Princess Love Admits To Being Intimate With Women Alongside Ray J To Make Him Happy.”

The singer hopped in the comments and wrote, ““To make me happy? Blog Headlines Matter! Wish y’all could stay neutral on the headline – but It’s life— I’ll take all the negativity— we family for life so I’ll be wrong all the time. – I love @princesslove – I’ll never love again- period.”

Ray J may not be looking for love right now, but perhaps there is hope for Love, and the video of her out and about seems like she is open to it.